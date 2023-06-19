EG coach potter calls out EU teams for lackluster VCT Masters Tokyo showing

Evil Geniuses’ head coach Christine ‘potter’ Chi called out teams from EMEA for the region’s lackluster performance so far at VCT Masters Tokyo in an interview with The Spike.

Evil Geniuses has gone on a tear at VCT Masters Tokyo. The North American squad has not dropped a map so far in the competition and is set to take Fnatic in the upper bracket final.

In an interview with The Spike, EG head coach potter talked about the squad’s Cinderella run and EMEA’s lack of wins at Masters Tokyo. Evil Geniuses have taken down two European squads so far at the tournament, VCT EMEA No. 3 seed FUT Esports and No. 1 seed Team Liquid. EG finished off both squads 2-0.

EMEA came into the tournament with four representatives thanks to Fnatic winning VCT LOCK//IN, earning the region four slots for the event. At this point in the tournament, only two EMEA teams remain, Team Liquid and Fnatic.

EG potter on EMEA teams at VCT Masters Tokyo

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The full Evil Geniuses Valorant team and two of its coaches.

When asked about EG’s win over Team Liquid, and to contribute to the ongoing Europe vs. North America rivalry, potter said the region has had an underwhelming performance thus far.

“EU sucks. I mean, I knew Americas was #1 coming into this event, but EU only have Fnatic that I can see as contenders. Depending on who’s hitting their shots on Liquid, they’re decent,” potter told The Spike.

VCT EMEA has only notched three wins at Masters Tokyo between its four representatives, and two of those wins came from Fnatic.

EG and potter will have the chance to contribute to the rivalry even more as they are set to take on the VCT EMEA No. 2 seed in Fnatic for a spot in the grand final on June 20.