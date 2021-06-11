Dr Mundo is ready to go where he pleases in League of Legends with his fresh rework. The Madman of Zaun has been modernized with plenty of tools to thrive as a tanky top laner and jungler. Here’s the best runes, builds, and tips you need to master him.

Dr Mundo’s rework is finally here on League of Legends patch 11.12, and the Madman of Zaun is looking as glorious as ever.

Once a lost scientist on Summoner’s Rift, Dr Mundo now firmly has a home in both the jungle and the top lane. To master him in both roles after his rework, be sure to read on with our guide to the best runes, builds, tips and tricks to mastering Dr Mundo in League of Legends.

Dr Mundo abilities

Dr Mundo’s new kit really emphasizes his place in the League meta as a HP juggernaut. His abilities now have HP scaling, increasing in damage as you stack health. He also has access to plenty of new tools, including CC immunity.

However, he has a bunch of new skill checks built into his kit. While this increases his complexity a little bit, it gives Mundo masters space to flex their expertise by playing around his new passive, as well as the rest of his abilities.

Passive: Goes Where He Pleases

Dr Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical canister nearby. Dr Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive’s cooldown. Enemies moving over the canister destroy it.

Dr Mundo also has increased health regeneration based on his maximum health.

Q: Infected Bonesaw

Dr Mundo throws an infected bonesaw, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit based on their current health and slowing them.

W: Heart Zapper

Dr Mundo electrocutes himself for a few seconds, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies and storing a portion of damage he takes as grey health. At the end of the duration, Dr Mundo deals a burst of magic damage to nearby enemies and heals his grey health if an enemy is hit. Dr Mundo can recast Heart Zapper to end its effects early.

E: Blunt Force Trauma

Passive: Dr Mundo has bonus attack damage, increasing based on his missing health.

Active: Dr Mundo slams his “medical” bag into an enemy, dealing physical damage based on his missing health. If the enemy dies they are swatted away, dealing this ability’s minimum damage to enemies they pass through.

R: Maximum Dosage

Dr Mundo pumps himself with chemicals, instantly healing a percent of his missing health. He then heals a portion of his maximum health over a long duration, gaining bonus movement speed and attack damage while healing.

Best runes for Dr Mundo

Top lane

We’ve split the runes up for Mundo into two different headers for both roles because of how varying they are. In the top lane, you’ll want to run Grasp of the Undying 100% of the time. Given how likely you are to be in skirmishes constantly, you can farm up a lot of health. More health equals more damage, and that’s music to Mundo players’ ears.

As for the rest of the runes, Revitalize, Demolish, Second Wind, Triumph, and Last Stand are probably your best bets. These runes will maximize your healing, while also taking advantage of the limit-testing nature of Mundo with Last Stand’s bonus damage.

Jungle

Jungle is a bit different. You’ll want to take Fleet Footwork, because despite all the healing already in Mundo’s kit, the extra move speed and the energized attacks give you a bit more sticking power.

Triumph, Alacrity, Last Stand, Conditioning, and Revitalize are all non-negotiable. You can run Press The Attack if you don’t need the extra move speed as a keystone, but the secondary runes help speed up Mundo’s clear while allowing him to scale nicely into the late game with Conditioning.

Best build for Dr Mundo

Regardless of lane, Dr Mundo’s build is going to be the same. For Mythic items, Sunfire Aegis and Frostfire Gauntlet are the two predominant choices. Getting the Bami’s Cinder items early helps with both wave and jungle clear, and both passives are super helpful in the late game.

If you need more sticking power, Frostfire Gauntlet can help you keep enemies close. If you just want to maximize your burn damage and tankiness in the middle of a fight, then Sunfire Aegis is your best bet.

After that, Spirit Visage and Warmog’s Armor are both required. This will maximize your health and your healing, which is what Mundo is all about. After that, it’s pretty flexible. Higher health items are obviously better, but extra tankiness on the likes of Thornmail and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate will make you a truly unkillable beasts.

As for boots, Plated Steelcaps and Mercury Treads will be the best option in most games depending on whether the enemy has a lot of physical or magic damage. However, don’t be afraid to pick up Boots of Swiftness if the enemy has a lot of slows, like Ashe.

How to play Dr Mundo

Dr Mundo used to have a big problem navigating the early game. If he got super far ahead, there was nothing you could do. But the low complexity of his kit made it almost impossible to do that.

His new kit allows him to trade in lane ⁠— rather than sit back and play passively ⁠— and powerfarm the jungle and make some pretty impactful ganks with his slows.

With that being said, maxing Mundo’s E is probably your best bet. The bonus attack damage really helps with his trading, and the scaling is absurd. You can max Q into ranged matchups in lane, but for jungle, E is your best bet. Maxing W and then Q last helps you hit your power spikes a bit earlier, as the Q stat increases are pretty negligible unless you’re poking with it.

In lane, you can afford to take trades with your W ⁠— just make sure you maximize its healing and damage by reactivating it as late as possible. As a jungler, your early game as Mundo will consist of power farming. You can clear camps pretty quick with all the AOE damage, just make sure to line up your E execute to cleave through camps like Wraiths and Wolves.

Then in teamfights, no matter your Mundo build, you’ve got the same gameplan: Run at the enemy backline. With your ultimate, and all the slows in your kit, you can just be a menace that is impossible to peel thanks to the CC immunity on his passive.

There’ll be some cases where you’ll be forced into a more traditional front-to-back frontline role, soaking up damage with tactical uses of your W and ultimate to make sure your backline stays alive.

However, for the most part, you’ll get the most usage out of Mundo by being in the thick of it. With all of his kit working off missing and maximum HP values, staying on the edge means you’ll maximize your effectiveness in fights.

If you do everything right, that 4000 HP health bar can be very quickly topped up with the heals from W, Spirit Visage, Revitalize, and more. Not even Grievous Wounds will stop you.

Dr Mundo’s rework is now live in League of Legends Season 11.