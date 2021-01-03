 Everything you need to know about Riot's League of Legends MMO: release date, more - Dexerto
Everything we know about Riot’s upcoming League of Legends MMO: release date, regions

Published: 3/Jan/2021 6:41 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 6:49

by Isaac McIntyre
Ashe stands ready for the new League of Legends MMO RPG title coming 2023.
Riot Games

League of Legends MMO

Riot Games has officially confirmed a League of Legends MMO is finally in the works, though they’ve been relatively quiet about the highly-anticipated game quietly since announcing it on Twitter late last year. Here’s everything we know about the title so far, including its expected release date, and more.

The League of Legends universe has been exploding over the past year, with Riot adding auto-battlers, card games, adventure title “The Ruined King,” and even an upcoming fighting game to their ever-expanding roster for the world of Runeterra.

Now, they’ve reached the natural endpoint; a massively-multiplayer online game, like World of Warcraft or Star Wars: The Old Republic, set in the LoL universe.

In late 2019, League founder Marc Merrill actually teased plans for an MMORPG. Twelve months later, Riot vice president, Greg Street, officially ⁠— and rather quietly, to be honest ⁠— confirmed Riot was indeed in the process of developing perhaps the most anticipated League of Legends title ever.

Here’s everything we know about Riot’s new League of Legends MMO.

Riot’s newly-announced MMORPG title offers a world of possibility.

League of Legends MMO release date

First of all, when is a possible League of Legends MMO release date? Well, unfortunately, Dexerto sees the title still being a fair way down the track; when Street told the world Riot was hard at work, he also called for several job applications.

That means the LoL devs are probably still early in the process, with anything major still in the ‘theory’ phase, and pushes back any hopeful 2021 release date.

There’s a few possibilities here, however. One is Riot was already hard at work on the base work for the MMO long before Street made his announcement. That could bring the timeline up a little, and potentially set up a late 2022 release date for the game. More likely, however, is that we’re looking at sometime in mid-2023 for the huge LoL title.

Once Riot gets a more solid idea of when they could release an alpha build for their title, we’ll likely hear news. We’ll update this article when something drops!

The League of Legends MMO is still waiting for an official release date.

All expected Runeterra regions

Second only to when the game may arrive is where across Runeterra we’ll get to explore when the MMO drops. Luckily, Riot has been hard at work making League of Legends as rich as possible, with plenty of famous regions.

In fact, there are thirteen named areas Riot picks champs from for their flagship title. We’ll likely see these same regions selected for any new MMO title.

The main regions could be more ‘civilized’ areas like Demacia, Noxus, or Piltover, while fantastical regions like Bilgewater, Shurima, and the loveable Bandle City may also be important to the online game.

Here’s all thirteen of the regions in Runeterra:

  • Bandle City
  • Bilgewater
  • Demacia
  • Ionia
  • Ixtal
  • Noxus
  • Piltover
  • Shadow Isles
  • Shurima
  • Targon
  • The Freljord
  • The Void
  • Zaun

Riot Games may decide to only start with some of these ⁠— they selected just eight as “card regions” for Legends of Runeterra ⁠— but we’d expect them to eventually add all the iconic League of Legends areas to the planned online game.

The are plenty of fantasical places in the world of League of Legends an MMO could explore.

League MMO’s game map

There’s been no official confirmation the League of Legends MMO will copy Runeterra exactly, but we’d be pretty surprised if it didn’t.

That means players will be able to navigate around the huge, fantastical land either through fast-travel, or simply adventuring across the lands and regions.

Here’s what the League of Legends MMO’s map may look like in-game:

The full map of Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.

Possible League of Legends classes

If Riot Games sticks to the same design as other popular MMORPG titles, we can expect to see a healthy collection of “professions,” or classes, that define each player character.

These often boil down to standard fantasy tropes like Fighter, Healer, and Wizard. While LoL is a little different, each champion does fall into similar roles like these, with a little bit of variance between them. These may translate over to the new MMO once its released.

Here’s each of the classes and subclasses in LoL at the moment:

  • Controller
    • Enchanter
    • Catcher
  • Fighter
    • Juggernaut
    • Diver
  • Mage
    • Burst
    • Battlemage
    • Artillery
  • Marksman
  • Slayer
    • Assassin
    • Skirmisher
  • Tank
    • Vanguard
    • Warden

If Riot picks out the six main classes — Fighter, Mage, Marksman, Slayer, Tank, and Enchanter — then that seems like a pretty good set!

As with regions, however, there’s no telling what the League of Legends developers may eventually decide. Riot could choose to forego the LoL classes entirely, or pick just a few of the more popular ones to start with. We’ll have to wait and see.

League of Legends fans will likely have to pick a “class” in the new MMO title.

And there you have it — everything we know about the League of Legends MMO so far, including its expected release date (a long time in the future!), possible regions, expected LoL classes, what the Runeterra map may look like, and more!

Stick with Dexerto for all the MMO news. We’ll make sure to keep you updated.

