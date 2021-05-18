The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.11 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the May 26 update, including even more jungle buffs, six new-look “PROJECT” skins, and plenty more.

Rumble, Morgana lead even more jungle changes

Hail of Blades to be whacked with League of Legends patch 11.11 nerfs

Six more champions get new-look futuristic “PROJECT” skins

Season 11 rolls on, and with it comes a fine balancing act from Riot Games in regards to their breakneck jungle changes; the balance saga continues.

Wholesale changes to the jungle are expected to be rolled back in the planned May 26 update, as the League of Legends devs look to bed down the popular roaming role. Morgana, Rumble, Elise, and Shaco are all under the microscope, while Hecarim ⁠— who was only just cowled ⁠— and Graves are getting buffs.

Hail of Blades will also cop 11.11 changes.

Finally, seven LoL items, from Staff of Flowing Water and Moonstone, to Black Cleaver and support item ‘Wardstone’ are being tweaked again.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.11, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.11?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.11, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, May 26. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.11?

Riot plot new Nautilus jungle swap

Anchor-wielding titan Nautilus is the next League of Legends champion being shifted into the jungle in Season 11; Riot has unveiled plans to buff the support’s clear speed in LoL patch 11.11 to move him into the role.

To manage this swap, the LoL dev team are targeting the Titan of the Depth’s damage-dealing Riptide ability. While most of his kit ⁠— including his Q, R, and his passive ⁠— is chock full of crowd-control, his E dishes out AOE damage.

In patch 11.11, the Bilgewater tank will now deal double damage to camps; Riot is adding extras to his E ability: “This ability deals 200% damage to monsters.”

Nautilus is the next #LoL champ that will be shifted into the jungle: at the moment, the Titan of the Depth's "Riptide" ability deals 200% damage to jungle monsters on the PBE. This mega buff is "just a proof of concept," Riot says. pic.twitter.com/n1Xgnp64Zq — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) May 14, 2021

Tank Senna shredded in LoL patch 11.11

Senna is in Riot’s sights for League of Legends patch 11.11, specifically, her tank Frostfire Gauntlet build. The support’s tankiness is being hit as Riot try to funnel her towards more “on-fantasy” builds like Lethality and AP.

While developers didn’t share exactly what their plans were, lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu said they want Senna players to pick “more on-fantasy items.”

“[We’re] working on moving Support Senna’s Mythic builds away from Frostfire Gauntlet into more on-fantasy items like potentially Lethality or AP.”

Riot are shredding Senna's tank build in #LoL patch 11.11. "[We’re] working on moving Support Senna’s Mythic builds away from Frostfire Gauntlet into more on-fantasy items like potentially Lethality or AP." (via @JeevunSidhu) pic.twitter.com/tUNzZlFobR — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) May 14, 2021

New “Project” skins: Sylas, Mordekaiser, more

Riot Games will ship six new champion skins in LoL Patch 11.11 ⁠— a half-dozen new versions of the popular “PROJECT” cosmetic line.

In League of Legends lore, the “PROJECT” characters boast advanced weaponry and augmentation, allowing the hosts to “channel their essence into physical manifestations and, in rare cases, transcend the corporeal plane.”

They fight the evil version of their skin line ⁠— “Program” ⁠— so there’s a good chance we see the opposite side pop up in a patch soon too.

Here’s all the champs getting PROJECT skins:

Senna (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Sejuani (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Varus (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Sylas (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Sylas (Prestige) ⁠— 2000 Event Tokens

Mordekaiser (Legendary) ⁠— 1820 RP

Renekton (Legendary) ⁠— 1820 RP

Mordekaiser, Sejuani, Senna, Sylas, and Varus will also be getting nine chromas alongside their “PROJECT” releases. Renekton will get six options.

Project Sylas Prestige Edition ️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/lpTnWl4WPL — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) May 14, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.11 will drop on May 26.

Dexerto will continue to add all changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.11 early notes

Champions

Master Yi

Q attack damage ratio 100% ⇒ 90%, crit attack damage ratio 60% ⇒ 54%.

E base true damage 20-60 ⇒ 30-70.

Nautilus

E [new]: This ability deals 200% damage to jungle monsters.

Buffs

Azir

Graves

Hecarim

Ryze

Ezreal

Seraphine

Teemo

Illaoi

Nerfs

Morgana

Lee Sin

Rumble

Elise

Leona

Urgot

Qiyana

Shaco

Items

Buffs

Wardstone

Staff of Flowing Water

Moonstone Renewer

Trinity Force

Divine Sunderer

Black Cleaver

Serpent’s Fang (ranged)

Runes

Nerfs

Hail of Blades

Biscuit Delivery

Skins

Coming soon…