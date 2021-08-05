Doublelift announces extended LoL break due to solo queue burnout

Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng announced that he will be taking a break from streaming League of Legends solo queue as he experiences burnout on grinding the game.

Doubelift is arguably the most popular LCS player of all time. When he announced his retirement from pro play last year, it was a huge shock to the LoL pro scene.

Since his retirement, he hasn’t evaded the spotlight, as he’s maintained a solid streaming schedule playing LoL and hosting LCS watch parties on Twitch with other former pro players in Zach ‘Sneaky‘ Scuderi and William ‘Meteos’ Hartman.

In a new video dropped on his YouTube channel, Doublelift made an announcement about his plans for streaming in the future.

Advertisement

Doubelift announces LoL break

In a video uploaded on August 5, Doublelift announced he will be taking a break from streaming LoL solo queue.

Time starts 5:46

“For a few weeks, or even a month now, I’ve just been dragging my feet. I’m f**king depressed when I play solo queue. It’s so obvious that I hate it, and I’m not having fun. And when I do it, I wake up that day and I have a lot of anxiety. And I’m just thinking I don’t want to play solo queue, I don’t want to play League. I just don’t want to play, I have nothing to play for.

Advertisement

When I play League, it feels like such a watered-down version of the League that I played for ten years, like I played competitively. Solo queue is so many levels away from playing competitive. It feels almost meaningless.”

He talked about how he views streaming on Twitch, saying “Why am I doing it? Because it turned into a job. And I don’t want streaming to become a job. I don’t need a job, to be quite honest with you guys, I don’t care about the money at all. What really matters to me is doing something I really like and that is enjoyable and fulfilling, and sharing that with other people.”

Related News

Advertisement

Read More: League of Legends devs respond to calls for Teemo to finally get reworked

Doublelift says that he’ll be taking a “long” break from League, and that when he comes back he will “probably suck.”

He also mentions that e and his partner, TSM’s Leena Xu, had a health scare recently and have had to self-isolate, leading to a lack of energy to stream.

Hopefully, when he returns to playing LoL, he will be re-energized and have a new passion for playing the game.