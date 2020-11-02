Damwon, T1 among 10 LCK teams accepted into 2021 LoL franchise league - Dexerto

Newly-crowned League of Legends world champs Damwon Gaming and Faker’s SKT T1 headline the 10 organisations accepted into South Korea’s franchised LCK competition heading into 2021, Riot Games confirmed on Sunday evening.

GenG, who took on the two-time Worlds champions Samsung Galaxy in late 2017, and former LCK championship organisations like KT Rolster and DRX ⁠— known as ‘Kingzone DragonX’ until ⁠early 2020 — also made the 10 team franchise cutoff.

LCK stalwarts like Afreeca Freecs and Sandbox Gaming were both also included, as were Hanwha Life Esports. The league’s newest faces, Team Dynamics, also made the cut.

In fact, only one new team will be joining the LCK ranks heading into 2021.

HyFresh Blade, backed by United States technology company Brion, are set to replace new promoted challenger team SeolHaeOne Prince in the 10-team stable. SP finished with a poor 1–17 record in Summer, winning just six of 39 total games.

Confirmed LCK teams for 2021 franchise league

Damwon Gaming

DRX

GenG

Afreeca Freecs

T1

KT Rolster

Sandbox Gaming

Team Dynamics

Hanwha Life Esports

HyFresh Blade

Riot Korea’s move to franchising in 2021 marks the last of League of Legends’ international ‘big four’ switching to a partnership system. The LPL was the first league to enter a franchise model, and the LCK (2018) and LEC (2019) swapped soon after.

The new LCK franchise switch will also see a minimum salary implemented for all teams. As Dexerto understands, all South Korean organisations will be required to pay all LoL players at least 60 million Korean won ($53,000) per calendar year.

The LCK has long been regarded as the premier League of Legends competition. Between 2013 and 2017 the region won five consecutive World titles, including three for SKT T1.

China snapped that winning streak on the international stage in 2018, with Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix each lifting the Summoner’s Cup once.

The World Championship in Shanghai this year saw Korea return to their historical throne, however. Damwon Gaming edged LPL contenders Suning 3-1 in the grand final at Pudong Stadium to clinch the LCK’s sixth title in just eight years.

The LCK bidding run saw plenty of organisations throw their hat into the ring, including shock bids from North American outfits like FaZe Clan and NRG Esports. These early bids were all knocked back, however, early in the selection process.

The newly-franchised LCK competition is expected to begin in early February. The current world champions Damwon Gaming also enter the South Korean league as defending champions. They won their first domestic title in September.