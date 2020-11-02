 Damwon, T1 among 10 LCK teams accepted into 2021 LoL franchise league - Dexerto
Damwon, T1 among 10 LCK teams accepted into 2021 LoL franchise league

Published: 2/Nov/2020 2:13 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 2:28

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Newly-crowned League of Legends world champs Damwon Gaming and Faker’s SKT T1 headline the 10 organisations accepted into South Korea’s franchised LCK competition heading into 2021, Riot Games confirmed on Sunday evening.

GenG, who took on the two-time Worlds champions Samsung Galaxy in late 2017, and former LCK championship organisations like KT Rolster and DRX ⁠— known as ‘Kingzone DragonX’ until ⁠early 2020 — also made the 10 team franchise cutoff.

LCK stalwarts like Afreeca Freecs and Sandbox Gaming were both also included, as were Hanwha Life Esports. The league’s newest faces, Team Dynamics, also made the cut.

In fact, only one new team will be joining the LCK ranks heading into 2021.

HyFresh Blade, backed by United States technology company Brion, are set to replace new promoted challenger team SeolHaeOne Prince in the 10-team stable. SP finished with a poor 1–17 record in Summer, winning just six of 39 total games.

Confirmed LCK teams for 2021 franchise league

  • Damwon Gaming
  • DRX
  • GenG
  • Afreeca Freecs
  • T1
  • KT Rolster
  • Sandbox Gaming
  • Team Dynamics
  • Hanwha Life Esports
  • HyFresh Blade
The LCK is finally following the LPL, LCS, and LEC into franchising in 2021.
Riot Korea’s move to franchising in 2021 marks the last of League of Legends’ international ‘big four’ switching to a partnership system. The LPL was the first league to enter a franchise model, and the LCK (2018) and LEC (2019) swapped soon after.

The new LCK franchise switch will also see a minimum salary implemented for all teams. As Dexerto understands, all South Korean organisations will be required to pay all LoL players at least 60 million Korean won ($53,000) per calendar year.

The LCK has long been regarded as the premier League of Legends competition. Between 2013 and 2017 the region won five consecutive World titles, including three for SKT T1.

China snapped that winning streak on the international stage in 2018, with Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix each lifting the Summoner’s Cup once.

The World Championship in Shanghai this year saw Korea return to their historical throne, however. Damwon Gaming edged LPL contenders Suning 3-1 in the grand final at Pudong Stadium to clinch the LCK’s sixth title in just eight years.

The LCK is back on top internationally after two years of Chinese victories.
The LCK bidding run saw plenty of organisations throw their hat into the ring, including shock bids from North American outfits like FaZe Clan and NRG Esports. These early bids were all knocked back, however, early in the selection process.

The newly-franchised LCK competition is expected to begin in early February. The current world champions Damwon Gaming also enter the South Korean league as defending champions. They won their first domestic title in September.

Genshin Impact rakes in insane amount of money in first month on mobile

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:35

by Georgina Smith
Genshin Impact cover image featuring many characters
miHoYo

New data from Sensor Tower has revealed that free-to-play gacha game Genshin Impact scooped up a colossal amount of money within only its first month of launch on mobile, beating many other app store strongholds to the top spot.

While Genshin Impact initially got a reputation for its similarity to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its diverse selection of playable characters, intricate elemental magic system, and gripping story set the RPG apart from games like it.

For a free-to-play game it has extraordinary depth, but the way that developer miHoYo monetizes the game is via the divisive ‘gacha’ system.

Genshin Impact characters by a city
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact has been rated highly by critics.

Players can take a shot at winning their favorite character via the wish system, and while the game allows you to use some wishes for free, in order to have a shot at zoning in on the one character you want, players will need to spend real-world money to purchase wishes.

Genshin Impact’s extraordinary revenue

New data from Sensor Tower published on October 28 reveals that Genshin Impact has raked in a huge amount of money within its first month, September 28 to October 27.

Just on mobile platforms alone, the game earned a whopping $245 million dollars, a crazy amount of money considering it’s a free-to-play application.

For this period, Genshin has absolutely obliterated other high-earning games that remain staples of the app store such as Honor of Kings ($216 million), PUBG ($195 million), and global hit Pokemon Go ($122 million).

Graph from Sensor Tower showing top grossing mobile game worldwide between Sep 28 and Oct 27 2020
Sensor Tower
The interesting data report shows Genshin Impact pulling in hefty revenue.

The gacha mechanic has clearly paid off for miHoYo in this instance, with streamers and YouTubers across the world spending thousands of real-world dollars on obtaining their favorite characters.

Some have even blasted the game for being “predatory,” one streamer saying “I think this system is gambling. I can’t believe that this exists in a game. And I refuse to promote it. I can’t do it and I’m so sorry that I did.”

Regardless of people’s opinion on the mechanic, it doesn’t look like the success of the game is slowing down, with Genshin still ranking high on Twitch, and many popular streamers giving the RPG a try.