Blitzcrank off-role buffs unintentionally make him League of Legends’ best support

Blitzcrank received a number of buffs in League of Legends patch 12.19 to buff the Steam Golem in other roles, notably top lane and jungle. However the changes have unintentionally made him the best support in the game with a soaring win rate.

League of Legends patch 12.19 was full of off-meta changes to try and spice things up. Combined with the upcoming Season 13 overhaul to top lane and jungle, and there could be some serious shake-ups.

Blitzcrank was one of Riot’s big targets in the last update. The Great Steam Golem received a number of attack speed buffs, as well as an E damage buff, aimed at speeding up his clear in the jungle and top lane.

It unintentionally had an effect on his support win rate though, with Blitzcrank rapidly rising to the top of the League of Legends meta post patch 12.19.

Blitzcrank now sits at 53.11% win rate, more than 3% higher than it was in the last update. Not only that, his play rate has crept above 10% and he’s banned in more than a quarter of games. Those stats make him arguably the best support in the game right now.

The numbers only go higher as you climb the ranks too. His win rate is nearly 56% in Diamond+, according to LoLalytics, including a 30% presence.

Riot Games Blitzcrank is a menace in both support and jungle after his League of Legends patch 12.19 buffs.

As for how he’s fairing in the jungle, it’s still not amazing. Blitzcrank only boasts a 45.74% win rate ⁠— expected of an off-meta pick. However it’s at least viable compared to what it was before, and players are enjoying running around the Rift with the Steam Golem.

Whether Riot earmarks some nerfs for support Blitzcrank in League of Legends patch 12.20 remains to be seen though. He’s right on the cusp of being game-breaking, but the developers haven’t laid out their plans for the next update just yet.