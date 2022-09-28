League of Legends patch 12.19 notes: Syndra mid-scope, “off-meta” buffs

League of Legends patch 12.19 is on its way, and with Worlds behind us Riot are looking towards Season 13. The devs are keeping it simple this update with Syndra’s mid-scope update going live along with some off-meta buffs as preseason nears: here’s the full patch notes.

Riot are gearing up for Season 13 early in LoL patch 12.19, shipping some planned updates ahead of the big launch later in the year.

With Worlds no longer in consideration, it’s a bit crazy: Syndra’s mid-scope update going live is the least of that as the developers look to push some champions into viability in various roles. Did anyone say jungle Blitzcrank?

Here’s what’s coming in LoL patch 12.19, including the full patch notes and when the update drops.

When is LoL patch 12.19?

League of Legends patch 12.19 is primed to go live on October 5, 2022, right on schedule.

The nineteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.19?

Syndra mid-scope update goes live

Syndra has fallen out of the mid lane meta since the durability update in League of Legends, but a mid-scope update going live in LoL patch 12.19 should breathe new life into the mage.

The Dark Sovereign’s rework involves a complete reimagining of her passive, Transcendent. She now has to farm Splinters by damaging enemies or leveling up, and those splinters will go towards buffing the mage’s abilities.

These Splinter upgrades are rather powerful. From being able to store two charges of her Q, Dark Sphere, to executing enemies with her ultimate, Unleashed Power, it keeps the fantasy of Syndra scaling deep into the game alive.

Riot Games A well-timed Blitzcrank grab is all it takes to swing a fight in your favor.

Various off-meta builds buffed for Blitzcrank, Rakan, more

With Worlds 2022 out of the way ⁠— it’ll be played on the previous update ⁠— LoL patch 12.19 will boast plenty of off-meta buffs in an attempt to increase role diversity in the game.

Some of the notable buffs include attack speed changes for Blitzcrank which speeds up his jungle clear as well as top lane presence, as well as an AP scaling buff for Rakan for anyone interested in those one shot builds.

AP Kai’Sa, Twitch, and Tahm Kench are also receiving some nice adjustments, as well as crit Garen among others. While it won’t push any of these champions into a new role permanently, it should open up the Rift to some more interesting picks.

Riot Games Missed AP Kai’Sa? It’s getting buffed in LoL patch 12.19.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.19 notes below, based on the PBE right now. This is ever-changing until the update goes live on October 5, but we’ll keep you updated here.

LoL patch 12.19 notes

Champions

Blitzcrank

Base stats

Attack speed: 0.625 ⇒ 0.65

Attack speed per level: 0.625 ⇒ 0.7

W: Overdrive

Attack speed buff: 30-62% ⇒ 40-92%

Mana: 75 ⇒ 85

[NEW] Now deals 1% max HP magic damage on-hit while active, increased by 60/90/120/150/180 against non champions

E: Power Fist

Mana: 25 ⇒ 40

[NEW] Now scales with 25% AP and increased by 150% AD + 125% AP against non champions

R: Static Field

Passive AP ratio: 30% ⇒ 30/40/50%

No longer capped at 3 stacks

Fizz

E: Playful / Trickster

AP ratio: 75% ⇒ 90%

Mana: 90/95/100/105/110 ⇒ 75/80/85/90/95

Garen

E: Judgment

Bonus crit damage: 58% ⇒ 75%

Kai’Sa

Passive: Second Skin

Detonation AP ratio: 5% missing HP per 100 AP ⇒ 6% missing HP per 100 AP

Malphite

W: Thunderclap

Cone AP ratio: 20% ⇒ 30%

R: Unstoppable Force

AP ratio: 80% ⇒ 90%

Nunu

R: Absolute Zero

Max AP ratio: 250% ⇒ 300%

Rakan

Passive: Fey Feathers

AP ratio: 85% ⇒ 95%

Q: Gleaming Quill

Damage AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 70%

Shyvana

W: Burnout

Bonus AD ratio per second: 20% ⇒ 30% On-hit unchanged



E: Flame Breath

On-hit damage: 3.75% max HP ⇒ 3.5% max HP

Dragon form base damage: 100/115/130/145/160 ⇒ 75/90/105/120/135

Tahm Kench

Q: Tongue Lash

AP ratio: 70% ⇒ 90%

W: Abyssal Dive

AP ratio: 100% ⇒125%

Twitch

Passive: Deadly Venom

AP ratio per stack per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3%

E: Contaminate