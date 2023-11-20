League of Legends Season start 2024 void changes: Baron Nashor, Rift Herald, more

League of Legends Season Start 2024 (pre-season 2024) is set to introduce major void changes that includes the Baron Nashor, Rift Herald, Void camps, Voidgrubs, and Voidmites. Here is everything that we know about these changes so far.

The Baron Nashor and Rift Herald are two of the biggest focal points in the Summoner’s Rift within League of Legends. These two neutral objectives are contested in every game that is played and they are one of the key defining factors (dragons being the other one) surrounding the amount of gold teams earn and whether they are able to drop the enemy Nexus.

However, Riot Games is bringing some changes to the Baron Nashor and the Rift Herald in the upcoming season. Additionally, the developers are also introducing new objectives called Voidgrubs, Voidmites, and Void camps.

Here is all that you need to learn about these upcoming changes in League of Legends Season Start 2024.

Contents

Rift Herald changes in League of Legends Season Start 2024

The Rift Herald will return in the League of Legends Season Start 2024. However, Riot Games is introducing a couple of changes to this. The changes are as follows:

Rift Herald will receive a new Voidgrub look .

. Players will be able to right-click on a summoned Rift Herald and jump onto it.

The player jumping on the Rift Herald will be able to steer and command it to charge forward.

The charging Rift Herald will knock up and damage enemy champions .

. Rift Herald that is charged into a tower while controlled will do more damage than when not in control.

Upon crashing onto a turret, the champion controlling the Rift Herald will be knocked out.

Baron Nashor changes in League of Legends Season Start 2024

Riot Games Baron Nashor will receive major changes in Season 2024

Baron Nashor will also return in League of Legends Season Start 2024. Just like the Rift Herald, the Baron Nashor is also receiving some major changes. The changes are as follows:

Baron Nashor will receive a visual update.

The Baron Nashor will receive three forms called Territorial Baron, Hunting Baron, and All-Seeing Baron . Each of these forms will have changes to the pit and different abilities.

. Each of these forms will have changes to the pit and different abilities. Hunting Baron will leave the pit unchanged and will blash all nearby enemies with lightning.

Territorial Baron will create a wall in front of the pit and uses his hands to pull champions closer.

All-Seeing Baron will close the front and open up the sides and will create a void rift that will deal damage over time within the tunnels.

Voidgrubs and Voidmites in League of Legends Season Start 2024

Riot Games Voidgrubs will replace the first Rift Herald in League of Legends

League of Legends Season Start 2024 is going to introduce Voidgrubs and Voidmites. Here is everything that you need to know about these:

Voidgrubs will replace the first Rift Herald in each game.

in each game. It will despawn at 14 minutes.

The first Voidgrub will spawn at minute five and each has its own respawn timer.

A total of six Voidgrubs can spawn in a single game.

in a single game. Upon getting aggroed, the Voidgrubs will release a swarm of Voidmites that will attack enemies.

Slaying Voidgrubs will grant players with the buff Hunger of the Void .

. This buff will give damage over time bonus damage against structures.

The buff will stack depending upon the total Voidgrubs that are being eliminated.

Defeating five or more Voidgrubs summons Voidmites that help to take down structures.

Void Camps in League of Legends Season Start 2024

The Void Camps are also new additions to League of Legends Season Start 2024. Here is everything that you need to know about these changes:

Blue Sentinel will be replaced by Voidborn Sentinel the next time it spawns after 20 minutes.

the next time it spawns after 20 minutes. Red Brambleback will be replaced by Voidborn Brambleback it next time it spawns after 20 minutes.

it next time it spawns after 20 minutes. The buffs will be harder to defeat once they are born as Voidborns.

The Voidborn buffs will be distributed across the entire team once defeated.

Any dead member will not receive the buff at the time of taking it down.

At 20 minutes Rift Scuttler will be replaced by Voidborn Scuttler .

. Upon getting defeated, the Voidborn Scuttler will send out a massive Scryer’s Bloom.

This will reveal all champions and wards in the surrounding area.

Therefore, the changes seem substantial and they will alter the way the game is played. Jungle role becomes even more important and keeping control of the lane and eventually moving towards objectives becomes crucial. In fact, the impact of these changes in professional League of Legends will be immense.

This is all that we know about the dragon changes so far in League of Legends Season 2024. Check out our breakdowns of the new map changes and dragon changes that are also coming in Season Start 2024.

