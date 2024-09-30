Adin Ross kicked out of Dave & Buster’s for streaming, but corporate lets him back in

Adin Ross was in for a surprise when he was kicked out of Dave & Buster’s. Despite getting the boot, he used his connections to make it back inside.

Adin Ross was live with his 1.4M Kick followers on Sunday, September 28, when he was kicked out of Dave & Buster’s, a popular family-friendly sports bar and arcade.

Though he’s rented the business out on separate occasions, this time, the manager on site denied him continued entry after he and his crew began filming inside.

“Wait, if we get permission from Dave & Buster’s, are we good?” Ross asked the manager who’d kicked him out.

“Yeah, but you’re not going to get permission on a Sunday, because nobody is here,” responded the manager.

“We’re not making it complicated, guys. It’s not that serious,” quipped a Dave & Buster’s security guard.

Despite part of his crew motioning him to leave, the streamer decided to make a phone call to set things straight so he could go back inside and film.

“Should we just leave?” Ross asked in a brief phone call. “No, what the f*ck? To then get it cleared, you’re just going to look like an idiot,” the person on the other end responded.

Ross asked his connections to call corporate, who then contacted someone even higher on the Dave & Buster’s management chain.

“It’ll take two to three more minutes. Just gotta call corporate, corporate had to call another corporate,” the person on the phone explained to the Kick streamer.

Ross decided to wait it out and walked back into Dave & Buster’s with a separate manager, who told him that he was a fan and wanted to keep their business relationship strong.

“I apologize… I didn’t know that they kicked you out. We love you, we want to do business,” they told Ross.

This isn’t the only place Ross has almost been kicked out of recently, either. In a stream from September 26, Adin addressed the rumors that he was banned from L.A. after supporting Drake during his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m not banned from L.A.,” Adin said. “I wish somebody would. Swear to God, I’m gonna go to L.A., nobody’s gonna do sh*t to me. I promise you, bro.”

He then issued an apology to those he might have offended during his stream. However, he noted that if we were to visit L.A., he’d bring his security team.