Kick star Heelmike runs as shooting breaks out during stream

Popular Kick streamer Heelmike was on a date at a bowling alley with a TikToker during his stream when they suddenly heard a gunshot and fled inside.

On April 3, Heelmike was streaming live on Kick. During the IRL stream, he was seen hanging out with TikToker Lily Rosenthall as they were on a date at a bowling alley located at Hallandale Beach, Florida.

However, they started to get suspicious about a group of people while outside, “Oh okay, you weren’t kidding, this man has a ski mask on and he’s re-entering the building, oh no,” Mike said.

Shortly after, they then heard a gunshot, and they instantly ran inside to take cover, with many others doing the same.

Around ten minutes later, the stream showed local police arrive to the scene and then close off the area as the victim was transported by ambulance services to the nearby hospital.

Mike ended up being escorted away from the scene by police and the two were able to drive away safely after being picked up by an Uber.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, the person shot was a 37-year-old man, who remains in critical condition and the incident is still under investigation.

At the time of writing, there have been no further updates by local authorities.