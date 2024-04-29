TV & MoviesK-Drama

Queen of Tears becomes tvN’s most successful K-drama ever

Gabriela Silva
Queen of Tears actors Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun as Hae-in and Hyun-woo.tvN

Queen of Tears has risen to take the K-drama world by storm and has officially become tvN’s most successful drama in its history.

While also airing on Netflix, tvN’s Queen of Tears has surpassed rating expectations from beginning to end. Every episode of the K-drama has landed it in the top spot on cable television in Korea, but its finale has officially tagged it as the most successful in tvN history.

According to Soompi, Episode 16 achieved a 24.850 percent rating. The highest ever recorded for a tvN K-drama with Crash Landing on You having gotten 21.683 percent in 2020. Crash Landing on You is considered a classic in Korean entertainment and has held the spot for years until now.

On Netflix, Queen of Tears has held a spot in the Top 10 list for weeks. Heading into its final week it garnered 75,300,000 hours viewed.

Queen of Tears focuses on power couple Hae-in and Hyun-woo. Hae-in is a chaebol heir of Queens Group who runs their department store. Her husband, Hyun-woo, is one of the company’s top legal advisors. But behind the status is a crumbling marriage as the couple deals with the woes of dwindling love, divorce, treachery, and a grim reality.

The series aired its final episode on April 28, 2024 and its massive success led tvN to release a two-episode special.

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix and is one of the top K-dramas to watch in 2024.

Related Topics

K-dramanetflix

About The Author

Gabriela Silva

Gabriela is a Senior TV and Movies Writer for Dexerto covering Netflix, Disney+, K-Dramas and everything in between. She has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Fordham, and was previously a TV Writer for Showbiz Cheatsheet and List Witer for Screenrant. You can contact Gabriela at gabriela.silva@dexerto.com

