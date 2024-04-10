Parasyte: The Grey director teases Season 2 with Masaki Suda

Parasyte: The Grey gave fans a worthwhile cameo appearance during its finale that opens the door to a Season 2 — and the K-drama director teases it may happen.

The Netflix K-drama is based on the original manga series that was turned into an anime and live-action. Parasyte: The Grey was advertised as a spinoff adaptation, one in which parasites fall to Earth and take over the human race.

While the original focuses on Shinichi Izumi, the K-drama’s protagonist is Su-in, a female grocery store worker who co-exists with her parasite in South Korea. There are some clear differences between the manga and K-drama. The finale cameo revealed that Su-in’s story takes place within the same universe.

Jun-kyung meets a Japanese man named Shinichi, who claims to be a writer and expert in parasites. The cameo appearance was played by actor Masaki Suda and confirmed the events of the original manga took place years before the events of the K-drama.

It opens the door for a bigger cinematic universe as the parasites have infected multiple areas of the world, even Japan. According to PinkVilla, Parasyte: The Grey director teases Suda could return in Season 2.

Director Yeon Sang-ho revealed the K-drama takes place eight years after the events of the manga. It explains why Shinichi is much older and working as a writer. He has spoken with Suda about how his cameo ties into a greater storyline, while providing a rough outline of Season 2.

The director explains the decisions for Season 2 aren’t up to him entirely. But fans are already putting the storyline together as Suda’s character would be a major part of the new season.

“Okay but what if there’s a season 2 of Parasyte and it’s based in Japan and is about Shinichi, Masaki Suda will play him obviously, and then season 3 will be about Su-in, Kang woo, and Shinichi fighting against evil parasytes,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Parasyte: The Grey is available to stream on Netflix, and you can catch Netflix’s other 2024 scheduled K-dramas and series coming to streaming platforms.