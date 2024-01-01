Wonderful World: Everything we know about Cha Eun-woo’s K-drama

Cha Eun-woo returns to the small screen in a new 2024 K-drama that has fans already swooning and adding to their must-watch list – here’s everything about Wonderful World.

2024 has a laundry list of K-dramas for fans to keep them entertained. Cha Eun-woo has risen through the ranks to be one of Korea’s top K-drama actors after getting his start as a K-Pop idol. With My ID is Gangnam Beauty to his recent work in A Good Day to Be A Dog, he’s a firm fan favorite.

Fans will get to see the actor once again in the blossoming months of Spring with the K-drama Wonderful World. This K-drama is all about heartbreaking revenge with Cha in a role that showcases a bad-boy aura.

With so many K-dramas to keep track of in 2024, here’s everything to remember from the cast, plot, and release date.

Wonderful World: What’s the K-drama about?

A psychology professor seeks revenge for her dead son after no one is punished for the crime in Wonderful World.

The storyline for the K-drama is a contradiction compared to its title. Eun Soo-hyun is a famous writer and well-respected professor who had it made. But her life crumbles when her son unjustly dies. When the case falls through the cracks of the justice system and fails to punish the person responsible – Soo-hyun sets out for retribution.

Wonderful World has the character deal with her anger and grief as she becomes involved with people in the same predicament. As they solve her case, they begin to heal. Soo-hyun soon meets a young man named Kwon Seon-yul. He grew up in a rich family and set on medical school. When a series of incidents occur and he loses his family, he drops out and lives a tough life.

Wonderful World: Who’s in the cast?

Veteran actor Kim Nam-joo will lead Wonderful World K-drama as Eun Soo-hyun alongside Cha Eun-woo. See the full cast list below:

Kim Nam-joo as Eun Soo-hyun

Cha Eun-woo as Kwon Seon-yul

Kim Kang-woo as Kang Soo-ho: a successful anchorman and Soo-hyun’s husband

Im Se-mi as Han Yoo-ri: a shop wonder and close friend to Soo-hyun

Sweet Home Season 2 and Nevertheless actor Yang Hye-ji will also star in the K-drama in a supporting role as an unknown character for now. Wonderful World markets actor Kim’s return to the small screen as her last role was in Misty as the character Go Hye-ran. The K-drama was also a melodrama mystery thriller.

Wonderful World: When is the release date?

Wonderful World is set to release in March 2024, with no official date announced yet.

Cha Eun-woo’s and Kim Nam-joo’s K-drama will be a nice addition for the Spring, but fans will have to wait for an official release date. According to Soompi, the K-drama was originally announced in November of 2024. It may very well be in the final stages of filming with promotions taking place in 2024.

Wonderful World will premiere on MBC with no news yet on a streaming platform partner. It will also have a good run of 14 episodes in total.

Wonderful Word: Is there a trailer?

An official trailer for a Wonderful World K-drama has not been released, but MBC did premiere a teaser. Check it out below:

K-drama fans agree this will be a welcome change for Cha Eun-woo as his character appears to be darker than his previous roles. Not to mention the added detail of him boxing and riding a motorcycle that has fans going ga-ga.

Read more TV & Movies news here, and K-drama content here.