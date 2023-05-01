How to obtain the Arrow of the Demon Slayer in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s The Arrow of the Demon Slayer is used to level up tracers for any characters in the path of the Hunt, here’s how to obtain them.

Honkai Star Rail is the next successor to the ever-popular Genshin Impact, with its own turned-based combat take on the gacha genre. The game features a whole new cast of characters, a new story, and even a new mascot in the form of Pom-Pom.

Article continues after ad

Like its predecessor Genshin, the game features characters that can be obtained via its warping system which can join your team and be upgraded as you progress through the game. One of the ways in which characters can be upgraded is via their traces, an ability tree that hosts upgrades to your character.

Twitter: honkaistarrail Honkai Star Rail introduces a new character and story.

Upgrading these traces however takes both time and resources from the player, with certain items taking more effort than others. One of these items is The Arrow of the Demon Slayer used to upgrade characters on the Path of the Hunt. Here’s exactly how to obtain them.

Article continues after ad

Honkai Star Rail: How to obtain the Arrow of the Demon Slayer

In order to obtain an Arrow of the Demon Slayer in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll need to be at least equilibrium level 2. This requires players to reach at least level 20, and complete the Trial of the Equilibrium quest.

Players can obtain the Arrow of the Demon Slayer in two different ways.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Crimson Calyx: Bud of the Hunt

Participating in the difficulty 3 or above Bud of the Hunt activity will randomly award players with Arrows of the Demon Slayer. This activity can be found in the Outlying Snow Plains on the planet Jarilo-VI.

Article continues after ad

HoYoVerse The Bud of the Hunt can be found on Jarilon-VI.

The Bud of the Hunt activity requires 10 trailblaze power per wave, which can increase up to 60 depending on the number of waves you choose. This can be effective for farming multiple Arrows of the Demon Slayer or increasing the odds of one dropping.

The Synthesizer

Alternatively, for players unable to clear the difficulty 3 or above Bud of the Hunt. Players can also use The Synthesizer to combine 3 Arrows of the Beast Hunter and 20 credits to create one Arrow of the Demon Slayer.

Article continues after ad

HoYoVerse Players can also use the Synthesizer if they struggle with the Bud of the Hunt.

Whilst not the most optimal way to create a bountiful supply of the material, it can definitely help players that are struggling to clear the activity get that bit stronger.