Save $30 on Hogwarts Legacy with this Black Friday deal

You can save $30 on Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 and Xbox at Walmart’s Black Friday sale. The AAA hit is now just $40.

Calling all Potterheads, Walmart is currently offering an exciting Black Friday discount on Hogwarts Legacy for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. The open-world RPG is now on shelves and available for just $40 – a whopping $29.99 off the original $69.99 price tag.

Having officially launched on February 10, Hogwarts Legacy invites fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world during the 1800s. Players can freely explore Hogwarts Castle itself, as well as other fan-favorite locations like Hogsmeade Village, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding highlands and valleys.

Core to the experience is an action-packed narrative filled with choice-driven missions, where a long-buried secret threatens to rupture a wizarding society. By confronting legendary beasts, unpredictable puzzles, Dark wizards, and other formidable foes, players must hone their sorcerous skills and unravel the mystery behind this existential threat.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for just $40

For $40, Hogwarts Legacy is the perfect chance to bask in Harry Potter nostalgia or introduce younger family members to the magical universe. And with Xbox and PS5 versions both discounted, Walmart has all gamers covered this Black Friday.

Act quick though – the deal disappears on November 28. At over 40% off, this is a spot bargain that disappears like a vanishing spell. So Wingardium Leviosa over to Walmart today and grab either format to secure these savings.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.