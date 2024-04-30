This new Helldivers 2 feature will turn you into a space cowboy

Helldivers 2 has recently added a brand new feature to a particular weapon that will make you feel like a space cowboy.

On April 29, 2024, Arrowhead released a massive patch for Helldivers 2. This included buffs and nerfs and a fashion change to the Senator Revolver.

The fashion change is such that if you hold the reload button, you will spin the revolver around your finger like a cowboy.

Apart from that, developers have also added speedloader where the Senator will reload faster on an empty magazine. This was a highly requested feature since the poor reload speed made the weapon difficult to use. Its damage has also been buffed from 150 to 175 which is a substantial increase.

These changes have turned the Senator into a potent sidearm as now you have access to massive firepower, ease of usage, and a bonus fashion statement. As such, the community is quite happy with this change and has expressed their appreciation on Reddit.

Several players are excited to try this new reload animation the next time they jump on a mission. Some are determined to make the Senator their go-to weapon regardless of the difficulty of the Helldiver.

Overall, this change feels quite interesting in Helldivers 2. While the damage and reload buffs are a nice touch, the animation change was not needed. However, the developers added it regardless, which helps strengthen the bond between Arrowhead and the community even further.