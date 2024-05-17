Helldivers 2 devs reveal massive changes to Terminid & Automaton spawns

The Helldivers 2 community can rest easy as the devs have confirmed a long-requested change to enemy spawns is coming soon after a patch unintentionally caused them to skyrocket.

Ever since then, the amount of enemies spawning throughout a mission has been a huge problem for players. This has led to plenty of complaints arguing that the spawn rates are just too much.

It looks like the spawn rate is set for a change, however, according to an announcement from the Helldivers 2 devs on the game’s Reddit.

Community Manager, Thomas Petersson, who commonly goes by the username of Twinbeard, explains that they have also noticed an issue with how many enemies are appearing in a match.

“This primarily leads to more enemies rearing their ugly heads than they’re supposed to, indirectly to players feeling overrun, kiting, and subsequently less fun gameplay,” they explain in their post.

They go on to say they are now dedicating resources to addressing this issue, and they asked for patience as they test it out and “simply see that it works this time.”

This announcement is sitting well with Helldivers 2 players who applaud the dev team’s willingness to publicly address this issue, with one user saying: “Thank you, and we hope to see more of you devs here.”

“I don’t know who advised you guys on how to move forward and how to communicate it, but its good,” another player said.

This open communication is refreshing for the Helldivers 2 community after the game saw a recent string of controversies dampen its spirits. However, it looks like the relationships between devs and players are on the upswing once more.

While there is no official timeline set for when this change will be implemented, the fact that it’s coming is an assurance to the Helldivers 2 player base that the devs are listening.