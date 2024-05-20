Helldivers 2 players have had enough of one key weapon feature

As a chaotic shooter experience, Helldivers 2 is all about three things, great weapons, fantastic enemies, and high precision – but players are convinced the latter is far from perfect.

Sure, Helldivers 2 has some great enemies and enough weapons to fit in with anyone’s setup, but their scopes leave plenty to be desired. At best, they’re busy and tough to use and at worst, they’re impossible to aim.

Many players aren’t even bothering to aim down their sights, as you can easily take down Terminids or Automatons without using ADS.

Nevertheless, fans are still calling for Arrowhead Studios to make some major changes to their scopes in the Helldivers 2 Reddit, with some even showing how easy it is to fix the issues.

After sharing their fix, hundreds of players were quick to slam the feature in the comments, with some even calling them “useless” and joking that Super Earth “forgot how to make glass.”

However, it’s not just a Super Earth issue, with players reporting that “one of the worst things is some scopes when zoomed in get expanded and pixely which makes it even harder to aim properly.”

After all, such pixelated screens in a chaotic environment can make aiming almost impossible. Combine that with some of the less visual Planetary Hazards, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

Others slammed different Scope designs, adding that “the red dot is the worst. Dot’s so big you can’t see what you’re aiming at. It’s worse than the dot that was built into my childhood Nerf gun.”

One user joked: “This game really suffers from sci-fi scope syndrome – reticles are filled with useless crap” and it’s clear the playerbase agrees.

With new Warbonds coming every month, new weapons being buffed or nerfed, and the third faction still on the sidelines, it’s clear players are looking for some changes already in the game rather than the addition of new features.

