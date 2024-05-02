Helldivers 2 needs new weapons for heavy armored enemies

Helldivers 2 has plenty of tools to help take down Automatons and Terminids, but there’s a major weapon oversight with one type of enemy – those horrible heavily armored creatures.

Heavily armored enemies are all around Helldivers 2, from the Robot Devastators to the deadly Chargers. As such, they can pose quite a threat to liberty, and the team battling them, especially with the added power of ricochet.

In fact, with ricochet now taking down Helldivers who are using the wrong weapons, there’s never been a better time to introduce some more armor-piercing tools.

If you need to take down a heavily armored enemy, you’d be wise to equip the anti-tank Stratagem. After all, it’s what they’re made for and won’t give you that awful ricochet. But that can be extremely limiting to those players who want to optimize for more than just one enemy, especially considering the Anti-Tank takes up your support weapon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, and to help inspire a more varied pick rate among the community, we need new weapons that are designed around heavier enemies.

For example, we could have armor-piercing rounds for certain weapons or even primary weapons that manage to strip off armor. Alternatively, Arrowhead could add Stratagems that point out weak spots for you to aim for, allowing for a different fighting style than just shooting as much as possible.

Such designs would allow players the chance to experiment with their metas and enable more varied ways to battle for democracy, rather than fans being forced to opt for one specific weapon.

Article continues after ad

The community is echoing the same ideas, with many asking for more ways to kill armored enemies, especially at higher levels, where it becomes impossible for the whole team to survive if everyone doesn’t bring Anti-Tank weapons.