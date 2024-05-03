GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 has a perfect opportunity to turn nerfed weapons into worldbuilding

Jessica Filby
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation boosterArrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 is making a variety of changes to their weapons, but those nerfed designs don’t have to go to waste. In fact, it could provide a perfect opportunity for some epic worldbuilding.

There are over 50 weapons to choose from in Helldivers 2, and each is constantly receiving changes in the form of nerfs and buffs to help each style work for the battle against liberty. As such, a lot of guns have changed dramatically since the game first came out, but there could be a great way to still remember what came before, while also honing in on some awesome worldbuilding opportunities.

As suggested by players, Super Earth (or Arrowhead Studios) could place the older weapons on different planets. This means that players would be able to head into a mission and find more weapons on the ground, but they could either be the completely terrible versions of the weapon or the overpowered design they worked to nerf.

This could create some incredible worldbuilding, perhaps showing off how Super Earth is dumping its broken weapons on planets. Alternatively, some could be placed in certain landmarks. Maybe a weapons-making outpost was destroyed for its undemocratic designs after Super Earth realized the weapons were literally exploding in players’ faces if they had a shield on? Or maybe it got destroyed by the enemy and lost all its powerful new designs?

Picking up these weapons could be a great way to spice up the gameplay too, as you wouldn’t know if the gun you picked up was OP or terrible. Naturally, if Arrowhead implemented this, it could lead to a fair amount of clutter, but with the right balancing, this could be an incredibly entertaining addition to an already exciting title.

It’s worth noting that adding this into a game, while fun, could be quite the headache for Arrowhead, as it would consist of making separate codes for each version of a weapon – but, there’s always a possibility.

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

keep reading
Helldiver wearing the CW-4 Arctic Ranger armor set
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 players highlight major problem with CW-4 Arctic Ranger armor set
James Busby
Helldiver with hands on head
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 PC players required to have active PlayStation account to continue playing
James Busby
an image of some characters from Helldivers 2
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 PC guide: How to link Steam & PlayStation Network accounts
Jessica Filby
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
A planet in Helldivers 2 has completely changed appearance leaving everyone suspicious
Ethan Dean
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech