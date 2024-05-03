Helldivers 2 has a perfect opportunity to turn nerfed weapons into worldbuilding

Helldivers 2 is making a variety of changes to their weapons, but those nerfed designs don’t have to go to waste. In fact, it could provide a perfect opportunity for some epic worldbuilding.

There are over 50 weapons to choose from in Helldivers 2, and each is constantly receiving changes in the form of nerfs and buffs to help each style work for the battle against liberty. As such, a lot of guns have changed dramatically since the game first came out, but there could be a great way to still remember what came before, while also honing in on some awesome worldbuilding opportunities.

As suggested by players, Super Earth (or Arrowhead Studios) could place the older weapons on different planets. This means that players would be able to head into a mission and find more weapons on the ground, but they could either be the completely terrible versions of the weapon or the overpowered design they worked to nerf.

This could create some incredible worldbuilding, perhaps showing off how Super Earth is dumping its broken weapons on planets. Alternatively, some could be placed in certain landmarks. Maybe a weapons-making outpost was destroyed for its undemocratic designs after Super Earth realized the weapons were literally exploding in players’ faces if they had a shield on? Or maybe it got destroyed by the enemy and lost all its powerful new designs?

Picking up these weapons could be a great way to spice up the gameplay too, as you wouldn’t know if the gun you picked up was OP or terrible. Naturally, if Arrowhead implemented this, it could lead to a fair amount of clutter, but with the right balancing, this could be an incredibly entertaining addition to an already exciting title.

It’s worth noting that adding this into a game, while fun, could be quite the headache for Arrowhead, as it would consist of making separate codes for each version of a weapon – but, there’s always a possibility.

