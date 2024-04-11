GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 Super Destroyers can finally be upgraded to level 4 modules

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2Arrowhead

Arrowhead officially announced that all Helldivers 2 players will be able to upgrade their Super Destroyers to level 4 modules. Here is what we know so far.

Upgrading your Super Destroyers has major benefits in Helldivers 2. The biggest one is enhanced Stratagems that come in handy in the fight against Bugs and Automatons. As it happens, the overall difficulty level of the game has gone up significantly with buffs to all factions and missions.

Now, the Super Destroyers are set to receive an upgrade as well so that Helldivers have a fair chance against the strongest enemies in the galaxy. Announced in a tweet from developer Arrowhead, the upgrades look substantial.

The first change is to Eagle Stratagems, which will now drop one additional bomb alongside the existing ones. Fire Damage from all Stratagems has been increased by 25% as well. Sentries will also receive 50% less damage from explosions. The Orbital HE Barrage Spread has been reduced by 15%, which means the Stratagem will not miss its targets.

Additionally, Lightning Arcs that are fired from weapons will also hit one additional target. Lastly, Resupply boxes will refill support weapons with the maximum number of magazines they can carry.

This is all we know about the upgrades that players will receive alongside the level 4 module upgrade. It is also important to mention that each of these upgrades will affect a wide range of Stratagems, which will make the fights for Democracy a lot easier.

