Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: Release date, weapons, more

The next premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 is known as Polar Patriots featuring an arctic theme and here’s everything you need to know.

It’s a new month which means it’s time for players to get involved in a brand-new Warbond in Helldivers 2. The last premium Warbond was Democratic Detonation and it’s been almost a month since it was released.

Unlike Democratic Detonation which was more about explosions and fiery planets, Polar Patriots’ theme is the exact “polar” opposite. Here’s everything revealed for Polar Patriots, including its release date, new weapons, utilities, armor, capes, and emotes.

The Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond will be released on May 9, 2024. This time around, “a deep freeze is coming to the galaxy” according to the devs.

As the name suggests, Polar Patriots will feature arctic-themed weapons, utilities, armor, and capes.

New primary weapons in Helldivers 2

We’ll get three new primary weapons with Polar Patriots in Helldivers 2: AR-61 Tenderizer, SMG-72 Pummeler, and PLAS-101 Purifier.

AR-61 Tenderizer : A real tentacle-tearer. This high calibre assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic “banter” shots are not advisable.

: A real tentacle-tearer. This high calibre assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic “banter” shots are not advisable. SMG-72 Pummeler : A slower rate of fire than your other SMGs but these concussive rounds will leave your enemies dazed, confused, and still very ugly. Good things come to Helldivers who wait.

: A slower rate of fire than your other SMGs but these concussive rounds will leave your enemies dazed, confused, and still very ugly. Good things come to Helldivers who wait. PLAS-101 Purifier: Set the trap. Hold the trigger. Let them charge at you. Smile. They’re getting closer. Smile again. Closer. Smile. Closer. Smile. Closer… and release the trigger. S.P.L.A.T. The longer you can hold your nerve, and the trigger, the bigger the damage.

New secondary weapons & utilities in Helldivers 2

Coming to secondary weapons, we get only one which is P-113 Verdict. On the other hand, we are getting two utilities with Polar Patriots which are G-13 Incendiary Impact and Motivational Shocks.

G-13 Incendiary Impact : Don’t waste time reading the instructions, lob it at the enemy and run. This thing detonates on impact and ignites the area in white phosphorus, so make sure you – and your allies – are not standing around having a chat.

: Don’t waste time reading the instructions, lob it at the enemy and run. This thing detonates on impact and ignites the area in white phosphorus, so make sure you – and your allies – are not standing around having a chat. P-113 Verdict : The guys in R&D love this one. Gas-operated, semi-automatic, and chambers the largest centrefire cartridge of any lunpistol of its kind. “Rapid Deliberation”, they call it. Quick-draw to look cool in front of your squad.

: The guys in R&D love this one. Gas-operated, semi-automatic, and chambers the largest centrefire cartridge of any lunpistol of its kind. “Rapid Deliberation”, they call it. Quick-draw to look cool in front of your squad. Motivational Shocks: Literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit. Won’t help you much with area effects like EMS strikes, though.

New armor & capes in Helldivers 2

Helldivers love to equip new Armors and Capes and the devs took care of that well in the Polar Patriots Warbond.

CW-36 Winter Warrior : Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it’s far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth. Passive boost – Serve-assisted.

: Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it’s far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth. Passive boost – Serve-assisted. CW-22 Kodiak : Thoroughly pressure-tested by patriotic volunteers as part of the Test Subjects for Super Earth Citizen Advancement Programme. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten. Passive boost – Fortified.

: Thoroughly pressure-tested by patriotic volunteers as part of the Test Subjects for Super Earth Citizen Advancement Programme. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten. Passive boost – Fortified. CW-4 Arctic Ranger: Features a nifty utility belt boasting handy pockets that can be filled with any number of things – pocket knives, mementoes, interesting rocks, Terminid tentacles, bits of bots, etc.

Coming to the capes, we will get:

Dissident’s Nightmare : Scientifically proven to be “terrifying” to dissent-afflicted citizens during extensive testing in Patriotic Rehabilitation Centres.

: Scientifically proven to be “terrifying” to dissent-afflicted citizens during extensive testing in Patriotic Rehabilitation Centres. Pinions of Everlasting Glory : All but ensures ascension to the immortal ranks of those enshrined in the Super Earth Digital Archive of Valorous Acts.

: All but ensures ascension to the immortal ranks of those enshrined in the Super Earth Digital Archive of Valorous Acts. Order of the Venerated Ballot: Adorned with the insignia of the Order of the Venerated Ballot – a Ministry-sanctioned Patriot’s Club for citizens pledging to preserve the sanctity of voting.

New emotes in Helldivers 2

Victory poses are as important as capes in Helldivers 2, and with Polar Patriots, we will get three emotes in the game:

Call the Helldivers

Distribute Ballots

Mime Instrumentation

