Helldivers 2 players plead with developers to make less Warbonds after another disappointing release

The Polar Patriots Warbond has made its way to Helldivers 2 but its disappointing release is urging players to plead with developers to make less of them to maintain the quality of Warbonds.

Warbonds are monthly content drops in Helldivers 2. The community has historically appreciated them, as they keep the game fresh with new weapons and armor. However, things have taken a U-turn with May’s Warbond as its reception among players has been largely negative.

While players appreciate that Arrowhead wants to keep the content coming, they also expect devs to maintain the quality of Warbonds. As one user on a Reddit thread said: “If this is the quality for “monthly” warbonds, they need to be less frequent.”.

Article continues after ad

Some players think Helldivers 2 devs have missed an opportunity with the name Polar Patriots to introduce “some form of cryo ammo” which would give “guns a chance to slow enemies or give the armor the ability to see through blizzards.”

Article continues after ad

Reddit: Lucatlel_of_M1rrah

This comes from a point where the previous Democratic Detonation Warbond was fire-themed and consisted of Thermite Grenades. “There should have been cooling armor that reduces fire damage,” said a player.

AR-61 Tenderizer and PLAS-101 Purifier are two primary weapons in the Polar Patriots Warbond. They’ve both received criticism though. Players think the PLAS-101 Purifier is “horrible” as it is supposed to be “medium armor penetrating, explosive, and charge-up.”

Article continues after ad

According to them, the weapon could’ve been “better” than the R-36 Eruptor as it needs to be charged up, leaving it mostly “unusable.” They went on to say the weapons don’t feel like primary weapons as the “stats are hilariously low” for the AR-61 Tenderizer.

The AR’s description says it has “a restrictive magazine but more stopping power”. Players disagree though, especially how it’s tied for “the second lowest damage of all the ARs.” Some players feel the assault rifle is “just a touched Liberator” and “it’s over for this Warbond.”

Article continues after ad

Players are disappointed with the new Warbond and want devs to stop adding new content and fix what they have instead. They have started to boycott Warbonds due to “borderline unethical” nerfs, which even the devs feel the balancing has “gone too far” and want to change it.