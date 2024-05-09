Helldivers 2 Director applauds hilarious mod with Master Chief fighting Lighting McQueen

An outlandish Helldivers 2 mod has drawn the attention of the game’s Director. The best part is, he approves.

Helldivers 2 is already a pretty bizarre experience if you think about it. A dictatorial space government with a hard-on for flags sending billions of eager citizens to die against the hordes of bugs and robots that are their enemies.

Dig deep enough into the lore and you find out the bugs were an inside job and we started it with the robots. Of course, the dedicated Helldivers 2 player base would have me turned into the nearest Democracy Officer for suggesting such heresy.

So, how do you make Helldivers 2 even weirder than it’s already trying to be? You send Master Chief, Buzz Lightyear, and Star-Lord to do Battle with Lightning McQueen. Ordinarily, mods in an online game like this might be frowned upon by those at the helm but Game Director Johan Pilestedt seems to love it.

A video has surfaced on X of a bunch of gamers ramping up Helldivers 2 to eleven by swapping out character models with the aforementioned icons. The initial post said the modders at PCMR were “laughing at Arrowhead and PlayStation” while they modded their game.

It turns out Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt is laughing right alongside them. “This is hilarious,” Pilestedt commented in response. “I’m impressed by the ability to do these mesh swaps given that the engine has no support for mods.”

Pilestedt revealed he has a soft spot for modding communities because that’s where he got his start as a developer. “At some point in life I really want to make a game with proper modding support,” he commented.

He did have one caveat, however. “The problem comes if it starts impacting other players that want to experience the vanilla game or meta features such as the Galactic War,” he qualified. So, as long as you’re just paling around, go right ahead and craft your dream matches.