Helldivers 2 players suspect new faction is already in the game

Some Helldivers 2 fans believe that the Illuminate are already in the game after a series of bizarre incidents.

Helldivers 2 players have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Iluminate, a new race of enemies that were in the original game.

While there have been new developments for the other races already in the game, many have been wondering when the Illuminate would get their introduction.

Now, it seems like it could be close as a series of weird accidents have some Helldivers 2 players thinking the new enemy is already in the game.

The theory is being spread on the Helldivers 2 subreddit after a player made a post, saying: “The Illuminate is already here.”

They go on to explain how during a recent mission, they were hit with a shot that didn’t match anything from the Terminids or Automatons, or even their own teammates. This leads them to suspect none other than the Illuminate.

“It must have been an Illuminate Sniper just like the first game, and it (the sniper) must’ve teleported out immediately after the shot. I wish I was screen recording at the time or had anything like that set up.”

While some users are understandably skeptical, this is no the only example of something like this happenng.

One Helldivers 2 player details a situation where they were expecting a cloaked enemy to attack them after seeing a pulsing red dot on their map, but it never came.

“To my dismay I saw nothing as the dot passed over me, changed direction to the north and sped away from me. Something’s going on out there, Helldivers, be vigilant.”

This wouldn’t be too much of a shocker to the community as the devs have been dropping in unannounced surprises for a little while now.

No one can say, for sure, what is happening out there, but it seems like many of the Helldivers 2 playerbase think they’re on to something.