Helldivers 2 players should be “very very afraid” after new weapons drop

The new Helldivers 2 weapon drop is far too good to be true, and players should be keeping their eyes on the game’s Gamemaster Joel and the Automaton forces in the coming weeks.

Helldivers 2 isn’t exactly kind to its playerbase. Sure, fans are given exciting new weapons, plenty of beautiful planets, and tons of medals for completing the Major Orders, but they also drop more Terminids into your battles, add in flying bugs that can take out a Bile Titan in one, and force the playerbase to tackle the unloved Automatons.

As such, the brand-new weapon Stratagems could hint at an impending enemy or increase in danger. After all, Joel wouldn’t give fans a weapon with infinite ammo and the ability to one-shot a Charger just for the fun of it – there’s something coming.

Helldivers 2 is a give-and-take, and while many think that the increase in weapons and Automaton push is to even out the battle for democracy after such a Terminid-loving playerbase, I think there’s something big coming.

Whether it’s a new faction in the Illuminates, or most likely, a brand new Automaton Boss, it’s vital that players keep their guard up. After all, if Super Earth can deny the existence of new flying bugs, what’s to stop them from denying the existence of an AT-AT style Automaton or something to live up to the Bile Titans power in the robot faction?

The community is echoing the same thoughts too, with many taking to the likes of Reddit to show their concerns and warn fans that “we should be very, very afraid of what’s coming” after these luxury weapon rewards.

Even other players are suggesting that the new weapons are “for the AT-AT walkers the bots have cooking up” while others revealed that they’ve “heard some people have encountered a new automaton tank called fusion tank pr something like that” which could just prove that a new powerful enemy is approaching.

Whether anything truly horrific is coming has not been revealed yet, but one thing’s for sure: Gamemaster Joel always has something up his sleeve to strike Democracy and the Helldivers down.