Helldivers 2 players plead with devs not to nerf new Quasar Cannon

Helldivers 2 recently received two brand-new Stratagems, with one being the Las-99 Quasar Cannon. However, players are requesting developers to not nerfs it as they feel it is quite balanced.

The Quasar Cannon that was recently released is quite strong but it has some glaring flaws. One is that it is very slow firing, and the second is that if you get swarmed, the weapon is useless. However, if you can hit it, the Quasar Cannon can one-shot targets. Helldivers 2 developers have the habit of nerfing weapons far too frequently, so players are pleading them not to nerf this new one.

The discussion surrounding this topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted, “Spread the word. The Quasar Cannon is a terrible weapon that absolutely does not need a nerf. Arrowhead for the love of all that is good do not nerf this weapon.” Several players joined in the conversation as they feel the weapon can stay the way it is.

One such user commented, “It doesn’t shoot fast and takes sooo long to recharge. Definitely could use a buff but challenging is good too so maybe just leave it be.” Another user chimed in, “It’s cool, but I think it’s does not outshine Autocannon (against bots) but it can be strong..I think QC is balanced just fine.”

One user also mentioned, “By the time you’re able to charge the second shot you’ll probably be killed by another bot.” Finally, one of the users claimed, “The disadvantage that Quasar have that make EAT still a good choice is if you happen to die in the hord of enemies and can’t pick it back up, you can say goodbye to it for like 8 mins.”

Therefore, it is safe to state that players are neither happy nor unhappy. They simply feel it is a decent weapon that has quite a few downsides. However, it is viable in specific scenarios and, therefore worth using if you feel like it.

