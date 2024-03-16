Helldivers 2 leak reveals Star Wars-inspired “AT-AT” Automaton raid boss

Leaked images have surfaced of a massive Automaton that’s more than vaguely reminiscent of Star Wars’ iconic AT-AT Walker. Players who have seen the leaks are wondering how in the sweet liberty they’re supposed to take this thing down.

Helldivers 2 has really hit the ground running with post-launch content, and they’re rolling out new enemies without even telling people.

Mysterious blue lasers are appearing everywhere, flying Terminids have begun spawning and divebombing players; there’s really no way to know what’s next or what’s already in-game and waiting for you.

A new leak has revealed yet another new enemy type, this time for the Automatons. Players may soon have to be content with massive, AT-AT-like mech walkers that are armed to the teeth. It’s the closest thing we’ve seen so far to a literal raid boss.

Helldivers 2 players blown away by leaked Automaton boss

Helldivers 2 already has some pretty hefty boss enemies. Bile Titans, Chargers, Hulks, and Tanks are already pretty difficult to take down. However, there aren’t any enemies just yet that feels like a massive threat.

With humanity winning on multiple fronts in the fight for Super Earth, it was only a matter of time until opposing forces pulled out the big guns.

For the Automatons, their ace in the hole seems to be a huge, four-legged mech that looks incredibly similar to Star Wars’ iconic AT-AT walkers.

If we’re going by what we’ve seen so far, these walkers tower over even Hulks, are armed to the teeth with a number of different weapons, and don’t even have an obvious weak spot at this point.

There may be some spots to shoot on their back, similar to the Hulks, although players are rightfully wondering how they’re supposed to even kill these.

With the most recent Terminid major order introducing a new mission type, there’s a chance players will be tasked with taking out this raid boss in unique missions as well. It’s hard to say, considering how many surprises the devs have already dropped on us.

And if the developers’ teasing is anything to go by, there’s a lot more in store for Helldivers 2 players as they keep adding new content to the game.