Helldivers 2 players claim March 20 patch made the game much worse

Helldivers 2 players are convinced the March 20 patch has only served to make the game worse, with reports of increased difficulty, crashes, stability issues, and so much more.

No game is ever perfect, and a live service title like Helldivers 2 will constantly be facing issues of newfound bugs, crashes, and more as they add different enemies, weapons, Stratagems, or even possibly new factions.

However, players have descended onto the Helldivers 2 Reddit to share their experiences with the recent March 20 patch, with tons agreeing that it’s only served to make the game worse.

Plenty of memes and frustrations have been shared, with some highlighting how more bugs seem to be arriving in the recent patch. One such post post had players wondering, “Did the difficulty increase post-patch? Lv 7 difficulty seemed insane today compared to how good it was recently.”

It’s hard to say whether the difficulty did actually increase, but plenty of players are reporting more trouble in their battles.

The difficulty levels were far from the key frustrations, however, with thousands slamming the newfound crashes swarming their experiences.

“I feel like I should be getting medals for all the reports I’m sending in. So much time lost” revealed one user, showing just how many crash reports they’re having to make to the devs. Other players echoed their frustrations, with some even labeling the experience “painful.”

Interestingly, despite the frustrations and recent bugs, fans are still loving Helldivers 2, with many calling it “a rough diamond” yet still adoring every battle they can complete, especially on the Major Order planets.