New Helldivers 2 Major Order is “perfect time” to introduce Illuminate faction

Helldivers 2 players are worried that an empty map might encourage the return of the rumored Illuminate faction.

The theory was initiated by a Reddit user who stated that they’re “kinda worried” about an incoming invasion. They posted a screenshot of a tweet showcasing an empty location in the Orion Sector. Additionally, they further mentioned, “Would be a perfect time to introduce the illuminate but that’s just me.”

Other players joined in the conversation as they were terrified at the thought of the Illuminate invasion. One player mentioned, “Have personally absolutely no power mentally and physically to fight the Illuminates.” Another user chimed in, “I’ve seen increasing amounts of blue flashes in-game. Some even killed me earlier today.”

One user also commented, “The blue lights become more common with every new addition.” Finally, one of the players claimed, “The Illuminate are going to open up a third front soon and it’s going to halt advances in the other two fronts.”

A lot of the players are convinced the Illuminate are on their way. Fans have noticed the characteristic blue lights that are randomly killing Helldivers in missions.

While this could be the developers playing a prank, it certainly sits better with the Illuminate faction being introduced to the game.

The Illuminate is a faction from the original Helldivers, who are known for their highly sophisticated civilization. This race has endured the cosmos for several hundred years and has been building weapons of mass destruction. Therefore, an invasion by the Illuminate is something that the Helldivers need to take very seriously.