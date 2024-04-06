Helldivers 2 player spreads health and wellness across the galaxy with “Get Fit for Democracy” workout plan

“Get Fit for Democracy” is one Helldivers 2 player’s Super Earth-inspired exercise program for unfortunate situations outside of the players’ control.

If there’s one thing Helldivers 2 has been good at, it’s how unifying the game has been seen since its arrival back in February. Look at every corner of the game’s socials, and thousands of fans are interacting as if they are the fated Helldivers.

Looking to take the freedom tour one step further, one Helldivers 2 player created “Get Fit for Democracy,” a guided meme exercise program to get players in shape based on in-game occurrences.

“Do twenty pushups if your game crashes or gets stuck in an infinite loading loop” or “perform ten bicycle crunches if you get anything less than a five-star rating” are just a few of the exercise options provided.

Fully buying into “Get Fit for Democracy,” one Helldivers 2 player emphatically replied: “I’m going to try this. FOR DEMOCRACY.”

Of course, the last piece of the program is quite depressing, as failing the missions is not an option when it comes to Super Earth’s plans for freedom and liberty. However, a few players found it quite humorous: “Oh the last one. That’s good.”

Another reply served as a callback to a similarly-themed Star Citizen workout program.

Funnily enough, there will likely be players who give this program a whirl. Given how intense Helldivers 2 is, especially when it comes to uncontrollable situations, expect to see some incredibly buff Helldivers soon.