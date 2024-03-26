Helldivers 2 fixes Arc weapon freezes

Helldivers 2 has been facing some major bugs since its last patch and has now released some fixes to those frustrating freezing weapons.

With a game as expansive and versatile as Helldivers 2, it’s only natural to see a few bugs, crashes, and glitches. However, players have been reporting that a recent patch has made the game harder, with many fans experiencing all those crashes more regularly.

In fact, one key problem is during a battle, where if you’re wielding an Arc-based weapon, your game will freeze, often spelling disaster for those in the middle of a Terminid swarm or Automaton invasion. Thankfully, the developers, Arrowhead Games, have released a patch to quell any annoying Arc-related freezes.

Helldivers 2 full 1.000.104 patch notes

Check out the full Helldivers 2 1.000.104 patch notes here:

Overview

Fixes to the Arc based weapons

Fixes

Game no longer freezes when firing arcs from the following weapons and stratagems

Arc Thrower

Arc Shotgun

Tesla Tower

