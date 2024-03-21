Helldivers 2 devs confirm certain weapons cause game to crash

While Helldivers 2 developers work on a patch for the crashing and freezing issues, they’ve advised players to stop using electricity-based weapons like the Arc Shotgun.

The March 20 patch for Helldivers 2 unleashed a host of balancing improvements and bug fixes. Several crashing-related errors were resolved with this particular update, as well.

Of course, the Helldivers 2 community had no problem welcoming the fresh list of changes. But it didn’t take long for the user base to realize the patch had caused just as many problems as it claimed to address.

Many players expressed concerns about surprising difficulty increases. Reports regarding crashing errors became pretty widespread, too, with users placing the blame on the aforementioned patch.

Helldivers 2 devs identify cause for crashing and freezing issues

As relayed by a Reddit moderator, the Helldivers team addressed the ongoing crashing hiccups in a recent message on Discord. The developer statement noted that “we’ve identified the cause of the freezes many players have been experiencing…”

An update to tackle the issue will be deployed next week. In the meantime, Arrowhead advises against using the “Arc Thrower, Arc Shotgun, and Tesla Tower as those appear to be linked to the issue.”

It seems players would do well to steer clear of these electricity-based weapons, lest Helldivers 2’s crashing troubles rear their head in-game.

A screenshot of the Discord message features below:

The original poster said they asked the developer why the crew wouldn’t just disable the weapons in question.

Doing that would require yet another patch necessitating testing and verification from PC and PlayStation platforms separately. It’s easier, then, to inform players on best practices and focus on pushing out the real fix next week.

When exactly the next Helldivers 2 update will go live is not yet known. But it seems the wait won’t last for long.