Sources: UYU target Halo Infinite team Incognito ahead of HCS Anaheim

UYU are looking to expand their esports presence, setting their sights on North American Halo Infinite roster Incognito, sources told Dexerto.

Incognito are one of the 16 teams that will attend the upcoming Halo Championship Series 2022 North America Regionals, the first major LAN event of the year in the region.

The team, headlined by former Elevate and VANDYL member Jason ‘Karmea’ Morales, secured a spot at the $125,000 event via the qualifiers, in which they beat the likes of EXO Esports and Built By Gamers en route to a top-eight finish. They are slotted in Group C of the NA Regionals, alongside OpTic Gaming, G2 Esports, and Complexity.

If a deal is struck between UYU and Incognito’s players, it means that the number of unsigned teams attending the event in Anaheim will be reduced to two, ‘Pushin P’ and ‘we love anime’. The event, scheduled for February 11-13, will feature eight qualified teams plus the top eight from the Kickoff Major, with NAVI being replaced by G2.

Founded in 2017, UYU are a household name in the Fighting Gaming Community, and have also been competing in Call of Duty since 2018. Their expansion into Halo Infinite shows the growing appeal of the game’s competitive scene, especially in North America, where organizations like FaZe, Cloud9 and Sentinels have been announced as partner teams of the Halo Championship Series.