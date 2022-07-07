Halo pros rally around Pioneers, Status Quo, more as HCS partnerships get denied

Eleni Thomas . 11 hours ago

Many big name and well-regarded Halo teams have been denied a place as a HCS partner, including the Kansas City Pioneers and G1. In response, the community has begun to show their support and is compelling the program to be reconsidered.

The Halo Championship Series partnership program is a great opportunity for Halo esports teams and pro players to consolidate their status in the game.

Part of the HCS partnership program does also give the successful applicants the opportunity to have custom skins added to the game which they are then able to earn a cut of the profits for.

While the definitive list of who has been successful is yet to be released by the HCS, a lot of those who were denied are now speaking out.

HCS Big names in the Halo community have missed out on HCS partnerships.

Some of the biggest Halo organizations told no to HCS partnerships

While many wait on word from big teams like OpTic, FaZe Clan, Cloud9, and Sentinels, some other storied organizations have shared the bad news with fans.

The newly established team G1 announced they were unsuccessful in their bid to get the partnership. Despite being an up and coming team, G1 had a successful start to 2022 and look promising going forward. At the beginning of May 2022, they were given the Astro Breakout Team Award at the HCS Kansas City 2022 Major.

Most notably however, is that both Pioneers and Status Quo were denied a spot.

“We want to thank you all for the support and look forward to the continued support as we try again in Year 3 where we will be even bigger and better,” Status Quo said on Twitter.

“KCP [Pioneers] was just denied partnership for HCS,” Pioneers co-founder LJ Browne added. “Apparently we were deep into consideration and just didn’t make it through in the end.

The wider Halo community has expressed their confusion at the decisions.

Halo legend and FaZe Clan pro Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona replied to Pioneers announcement wanting to know the reasoning for the pushback on granting Pioneers the HCS partnership.

“This is tough to hear,” Snip3down stated. “High placements throughout infinite and have even put on boot camps promoting Halo. Would love to hear the reasoning for this one.”

Others joined in the chorus, expressing their dismay at some of the snubs.

HCS is yet to release the official list of partners. With these big organizations unable to make the cut, many are interested to see who in fact was given the partnership.