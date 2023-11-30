ALGS announces partnership program in Year 4 with Fnatic, Moist Esports, TSM and more

ALGS has announced a 12-team partnership program in Year 4 with teams like Fnatic, Moist Esports, TSM, and Disguised.

ALGS’ partnership program has been around since Year 1 as Apex Legends entered its first year of the Global Series amidst 2020’s global crisis. The partnership was there to support orgs with additional “supporting team health and growth”.

However, we haven’t heard much about it since then. But coming into Year 4, ALGS is introducing a new set of 12 partnered teams across various regions to strengthen the ecosystem.

Joe Brady (@joebradyphoto)/ALGS TSM won the 2023 ALGS Championship.

With household names in Apex such as DarkZero, Furia, TSM, and OpTic, joined by the likes of Moist Esports and Disguised, the 12 teams have been chosen as the few partnered ones.

“Each partner team will be provided with a financial stipend in order to help them establish a stable base on which to build their competitive programs,” reads the blog post announcing the program.

The 12 teams were selected based on various factors, with a commitment to the ALGS ecosystem, past competitive performance, and the org’s willingness to continue partnering with EA, all being part of it.

The 12 teams are as follows:

Alliance

DarkZero

Disguised

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

FURIA

LG Chivas

Moist Esports

OpTic Gaming

Riddle

TSM

XSET

Despite the Partnership Program, the format of ALGS will largely be unchanged as Preseason Qualifiers are already underway as it was announced.

Founder of Disguised, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Want said of the partnership, “The fanbase is incredibly passionate and the watch parties were so fun to host. It’s an esports I can see us being in for a long time with the support of EA, and I’m excited to have Disguised as a partnered team for 2024.”

