OpTic fans devastated as Halo legend aPG dropped from roster

Halo fans are upset after OpTic Gaming confirmed that Brad “aPG” Laws is no longer a part of their star-studded Halo team.

aPg, which stands for ‘a Pure Gangster,’ has been a professional Halo player since 2006 when he joined the competitive team Split Decision.

In 2021, he joined the OpTic Gaming squad, playing on that squad for over two years, during which he managed to win a World Championship.

The OpTic Gaming Halo roster had remained unchanged since February 2022, but after a second-place finish at the 2023 Halo World Championship, the team seemingly felt that they made a change. That resulted in the release of aPG, leaving fans shocked.

OpTic Halo roster change upsets fans

OpTic Gaming posted to their social media account, sharing the news that aPG would no longer be a part of their Halo team: “Best of luck for the future.”

Fellow members of OpTic Gaming wished Brad well in the comments:

“The greatest to ever do it,” commented Call of Duty player Shotzzy. “Will miss you a lot Bradley glad we got some wins together all these years later,” added Formal.

But fans were devastated that aPG, who had been a member of the OpTic squad that one a World Championship not too long ago, had been dropped: “Bro what?! This ain’t it Chief. APG is the goat,” complained one fan. “Biggest L I’ve seen in a minute. Loved APG on this roster,” agreed another.

Other fans have been left wondering who will fill the gap left by aPG, with many theorizing that it could be Halo player Deadzone (formerly Pznguin) who recently left the Spacestation gaming team.