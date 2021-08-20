Halo Infinite won’t have two of its biggest features at launch

The Halo Infinite August development update confirmed Forge and Co-Op campaigns won’t be included at launch. According to developers, though, there is a good reason for the delay.

The Forge is one of Halo’s most infamous features, giving players almost unlimited options for making their own maps. Since the very first game in the series Co-Op campaigns have been a constant as well.

However, it seems neither will be included at Halo Infinite at launch during the 2021 holiday season. That’s because devs from 343 Industries say they want to take the time to get both features just right.

Halo Infinite Forge

“As a toolset, [Forge] is really advanced, and is hopefully going give people a way to create whole new innovative, novel experiences,” Infinite’s creative head Jason Staten explained in the August dev update.

(Timestamp at 20:30 for mobile viewers)

“But again, there are technical complexities there, and it’s just going to take time to get it right.”

In past Halo titles, Forge has let players build practically whatever they want using in-game assets. Seeing as how Infinite is being touted as the biggest game in the series to date, it makes sense it might take devs more time to get things working right.

But what about Co-Op?

Halo Infinite’s large campaign makes Co-Op “complicated”

When it comes to Campaign Co-Op, Staten explained it was the scope and size of the new open-world campaign itself that’s proving a challenge to the dev team.

“That’s complicated when you think about save systems and all the technology that needs to drive this non-linear experience,” he continued. “So, in the Co-Op scenario, that’s even more complicated, and that’s another reason why it’s going to take longer. Just to make sure it’s quality day one, and people can jump in and have fun.”

While it’s definitely disappointing for players, not to have Forge or a Co-Op campaign mode on release day, at least it seems like they’ll be getting added eventually.