Halo Infinite esports switching back to Xbox after HCS PC crashes

Following HCS Raleigh, Halo Infinite esports tournaments will be switching back to Xbox after PC crashing issues at the first event.

The Halo Championship Series Ralight Kickoff event was the return of Halo esports. They crowned its first champion in 1,127 days but the path to it wasn’t smooth.

Despite setting a record on the first day for the most viewed Halo event of all time, the tournament was Halo Infinite players disappointed as HCS Raleigh opener was plagued with delays due to PC issues.

However, 343 Industries and tournament organizers have established a fix for this, by swapping the HCS to Xbox-only for the near future.

Yea aren't going to wait very long. In our minds it's Xbox unless PC proven fast. Then we'd target PC again for KC — Tashi (@Tashi343i) December 21, 2021

Halo Infinite esports going back to Xbox for HCS

Halo fans everywhere were extremely excited to catch the video game back in action on LAN with HCS Raleigh.

Even though the event was a major success, 343 Industries will be making a huge change for future events by making players compete on Xbox.

The HCS features an open bracket as well as pool play that teams compete in. Throughout the open bracket, players use the Xbox Series X to complete their matches, but in pool play and on it’s played on PC.

By swapping everyone to the console it means that there are fewer chances for crashes to occur. People the competed on the Xbox Series X during Raleigh reported very minimal issues and even claimed the game ran relatively smooth.

Besides the game literally exploding when picking up the oddball the console was super smooth — Jay (@KingJayJS) December 22, 2021

Although the plan is to make it only on console for the next event, there is still a chance the esport could return to PC if the crashing issues are resolved.

Even with this causing numerous delays throughout the entirety of the event, the community still enjoyed it and claimed that “Halo is back.”

So it is hopeful that with this change, HCS Anaheim and future events will be even more popular as the issues are diminished.