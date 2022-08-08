Halo Infinite August 9 update patch notes: ranked doubles, visor customization, more

A new Halo Infinite update is dropping on August 9, with changes to the game’s multiplayer adding more customization as well as bringing fan-favorite doubles playlists to the game. Here’s all we know about the update ahead of its release.

Halo Infinite devs 343 announced last week that a new update for the game would be dropping on August 9. The announcement, revealed via Halo Waypoint, gave fans a rundown of what they can expect to see changed to the game when the update does go live.

The August Drop Pod update is, according to 343, “set to expand each player’s customization options, include QoL improvements, and will lay the groundwork for even more community-requested features.”

Here are some of the biggest changes coming to Halo Infinite with the new August Drop Pod update.

Added customization for Visors and helmet attachments

343 Industries Halo Infinite players will now have much more customization when it comes to their Visor

One of the biggest criticisms Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has faced since launch was the lack of customization options and freedom. 343 has been slowly fixing this problem with each new update that drops. The looming release of game mode Forge also appears to be offering up major customization options for players.

This August 9 update will introduce much more freedom to players when it comes to visors. Players will soon be able to equip any visor they’ve unlocked to any helmet of their choosing, regardless of the armor core that is being used.

343 Industries All attachments will now be available to equip on certain Mark VII helmets

As well as this, specific Mark VII helmet attachments will be available to use on any Mark VII helmet, something that was not able to be done previously.

More ranked playlists added, including doubles

On the gameplay front, Infinite will be adding a number of new ranked playlists to multiplayer throughout the month of August. Notably, Infinite will finally be getting Ranked doubles, which is scheduled to arrive two weeks after this update goes live.

For those wanting to play more casual and laid-back doubles matches, a social Team Doubles playlist will also be dropping at the same time. The game will also be getting a CSR reset.

Layout changes to make viewing active challenges easier

343 Industries Players can now actively check on what challenges they need to complete in the middle of a game

343 will also be changing up the look of the pause menu so that players can quickly check what active challenges they have during games. This design change comes directly from fan requests and is something that the devs were “very happy to get implemented.”

For the moment, the challenges will not specify how far off players are from achieving a challenge in terms of numbers remaining or total required to complete the challenge. However, 343 has promised they will be adding in these extra details later.

Be sure to check back in the coming hours as we’ll keep you posted here with the full August 9 update patch notes when they become available.