xQc stream sniper first to be banned on NoPixel GTA RP public server after being exposed - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was in tears of laughter when the first player to be banned on the NoPixel GTA RP public server turned out to be a stream sniper attempting to harass him. The troll got exposed by the admin in an epic fail.

After being permanently banned in May 2021, NoPixel gave Twitch streamer xQc a second chance in June to join its GTA RP public server. Predictably, trolls immediately tried to take advantage of the situation and ruin the former Overwatch pro’s session.

Lengyel broke down in laughter during his live broadcast when the first person to be banned off the freshly launched servers turned out to be a stream sniper targeting him. The mischievous player accidentally outed themselves to the police in the most hilarious way.

xQc stream sniper first to be banned off NoPixel GTA RP public server

NoPixel owner ‘Koil‘ celebrated the launch of their public server by creating a new police character. After pulling over a reckless player following xQc’s character, Jean Paul, the admin immediately noticed something was awry when he and other officers heard the Twitch star’s livestream being picked up on the user’s microphone.

“So I saw Jean Paul. I saw some car chase going on,” the detained player said. The NoPixel admin responded, “Who is that?” which caused the stream sniper to answer, “Some guy in an orange shirt.” Koil immediately responded with, “Oh, the guy you are listening to at the moment?” which caused all the police officers at the scene to break into laughter.

The troll accidentally exposed himself watching xQc’s stream as Lengyel could be heard in his microphone when speaking. Koil opened up his admin panel and banned the stream sniper on the spot. “Alright, we found our first one, boys!” he exclaimed, before breaking into laughter at the user’s hilarious screw up.

After his GTA broadcast was over, xQc himself reacted to his griefer becoming the public server’s first ban. “Okay dude, I hear it!” Lengyel said after hearing his own voice in the player’s microphone. The star then broke into laughter when the NoPixel admin caught him stream sniping red-handed.

Commenting on the player’s ban, the Twitch star stated, “I feel so bad about that, dude. But you can’t feel bad because it’s like… Jeeeeezus!” before breaking into laughter again.

xQc’s first day back playing NoPixel GTA RP was full of insane moments. Stream snipers aside, the Twitch star really enjoyed his time roleplaying as Jean Paul once again.

“That was incredibly fun. I’m not trying to hype it up because I am banned on the other server for now, but that was genuinely really fun,” he said, clearly very happy with his experience on the public server.