GTA RP streamer trolls NoPixel server with evil Sykkuno character - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno may have left a tearful goodbye to the GTA RP server, but that hasn’t stopped his evil counterpart from taking over.

Sykkuno’s GTA RP character, Yuno, is one of the most recognizable figures in the game. His kindness and charisma quickly captured the attention of both the server’s police officers and various local gangs. Yuno’s upbeat personality ensured that both parties always got on well with one another, but since leaving the server, strange things have started to occur.

While Sykkuno officially left GTA RP to pursue an adventure in the blocky world of Minecraft, a character with his likeness has been busy causing trouble. Unlike Yuno’s kindhearted attitude, this impostor is known for causing mayhem and mischief. Not only has this created a lot of confusion on the GTA RP server, but it has also led to the creation of some hilarious clips.

Advertisement

Yuno impostor spotted in GTA RP

NoYu looks and sounds exactly like Sykkuno’s beloved character, Yuno. While the imposter also has the same cheerful sound to his voice, he is far from the kindhearted character viewers are used to seeing. The person behind NoYu is GTA RP Twitch Streamer Burn, who is known for recreating various internet personalities in the game.

Read More: Valkyrae begs CodeMiko to join NoPixel GTA RP server

Burn famously brought Dr Disrespect to the server, where he wowed fans with impersonations of the two-time champion. However, the streamer has recently turned his eye to Sykkuno’s beloved character, Yuno. “My name’s NoYu, go f**k yourself. See you later,” said Burn as he jogged down the darkened street.

Advertisement

Burn continued practicing his Yuno impersonation stating: “Hope you have a terrible night, hope your life is full of nightmares and misery. I’m glad your parents are dead, and you’ll be soon if you keep talking to me like that, you little f***er.”

Everything is going exactly as planned honestly pic.twitter.com/WyhUilIYRC — sam 💫 (@pistachiostars) June 2, 2021

However, it was only when NoYu saw a group of players that things took a hilarious turn. Believing that Sykkuno was doing one last tour of the city, fellow GTA roleplayers began to interact with NoYu. After being told that he was the best talker in the city, NoYu simply replied with a cheerful “Go f**k yourself” before running away laughing.

Advertisement

Quite when Sykkuno will come back to GTA RP remains to be seen, but for now, his mischievous counterpart will continue to walk the streets looking to cause more mayhem.