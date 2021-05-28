xQc is still helping GTA RP streamers despite NoPixel ban - Dexerto

Even though he’s banned from NoPixel, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is still helping out Twitch streamers who he’d previously been working with on the GTA RP server.

After toeing the line of a ban for a few days, xQc finally received his fifth ban from NoPixel’s GTA RP server on May 23, and it looks like he won’t be returning as it’s been labeled as ‘permanent.’

Before the ban, the Canadian’s character, Jean Paul, was a loose cannon who was all about being the top criminal on the server, and he could regularly be found teaming up with others for bank heists.

Given his criminal background, he needed some ‘clean’ characters to help him out and keep a hold of a few things so that the police couldn’t get their hands on them. Well, with his ban, he won’t be needing them again, so he’s given it all away.

Before his ban, xQc enlisted popular GTA RP streamer DisbeArex to help hold on to some contraband for him, including a few hundred thousand dollars from a bank job. With him being banned, server admins could take it away, but xQc roleplayed things out using Twitter.

DisbeArex revealed that the Canadian had DM’d her on Twitter about it, talking about how he was going to be “at sea” for a while and might not be returning to Los Santos.

In the message, xQc gave her permission to spend the money if she wants, instead of holding on to it in the hope that he returns. The streamer was slightly taken aback by it, but thanked xQc for such a nice gesture. “Honestly, X is too kind to do this,” she said.

While his ban is listed as permanent, plenty of GTA RP streamers have said that they want xQc to return at some point, but by being generous and giving away some hefty assets, he might not be eyeing up a return himself.

We’ll just have to wait and see if he ever does return, but for now, his generosity will go a long way to helping others.