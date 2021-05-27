Valkyrae responds to backlash for attempting to sell blue622 GTA RP card - Dexerto

YouTuber and streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has responded to backlash after receiving an incredibly rare collectible card in GTA RP, featuring the late streamer blue622, and asking if she should sell the item.

Back in July of 2020, the tragic passing of Twitch streamer Kenny ‘Blue622’ Tancredi shocked the entire GTA RP community. Having helped build up NoPixel into the massively popular server it is today, players wanted to make sure Tancredi’s legacy lived on inside the game.

In order to so, a special ‘Boe Jangles’ collectible card was introduced to the server as a tribute to blue622 and his RP character. Players can only obtain this rare item by opening special packs and the card has a roughly 1 in 10,000 chance of appearing.

Advertisement

Well, while playing on the NoPixel server, popular streamer Valkyrae managed to obtain the rare collectible in front of her viewers. She then proceeded to suggest that she was going to sell the card, which led to a lot of backlash from her community.

Valkyrae responds to blue622 card backlash

During her May 26 stream, Valkyrae was playing NoPixel and opening collectible in-game packs. While at first she only managed to pack a series of common cards, she fortunately landed the ‘Boe Jangles’ ultra-rare item dedicated to blue622.

Read More: Photo of Valkyrae meeting Corpse debunked

After receiving the card she proceeded to ask her chat how much the item was worth and was clearly shocked that she’d managed to get so lucky.

Advertisement

“What you guys, Boe, I got Boe’s card, this is like the rarest card ever… wait how much does this go for?.”

Although it was obvious Valkyrae understood that the card was rare, not everyone was pleased with her reaction.

Some GTA RP viewers took issue with her suggesting that she was going to sell the collectible item. According to them, selling the item would be disrespectful as it means so much to the GTA RP community.

Valkyrae later responded to the backlash on stream, voicing that she was still unsure of what to do and that her plan was to sell the card to someone who knew Blue622. That way, the card could go to a member of the community who has sentimental value for the item.

Advertisement

“I was under the impression that I would sell cards, but I don’t know what to do because people are mad at me for wanting to sell the card… but I figured I’d sell it to someone that it would have sentimental value to.”

After seeing the criticism that Valkyrae was getting, Twitch streamer Ramee shared some messages from the creator of the ‘Boe Jangles’ card.

In the DM, the creator voices that they’re sad there’s any drama around Valkyrae wanting to sell the card as it’s obvious she’s acting in good faith.

Read More: Valkyrae explains her idea to save Among Us from dying

Ramee went even further, telling viewers to stop criticizing Valkyrie as it’s obvious it’s going to make her not want to play on NoPixel. “Stop being braindead chat, I’m not talking to this chat, I’m just talking to the braindead viewers that are making someone not want to play.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span>

For now, it appears as if the majority of the GTA RP community agree that Valkyrae should be able to sell the item. From their perspective, it’s obvious she means well and wasn’t attempting to be disrespectful to the memory of blue622.

It’s now up to Valkyrae whether she decides to part ways with the card, or opts to hold onto it to prevent any more drama.