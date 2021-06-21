xQc defends GTA RP streamer Ramee after “cringe” aimbot accusations

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit back at claims that fellow GTA RP streamer Ramee uses an aimbot, calling one clip of supposed proof “cringe.”

While he might be one of Twitch’s biggest and most recognizable streamers, xQc has become a staple of GTA RP in the last few months, even though he has been banned a handful of times.

The former Overwatch star has been building up his criminal empire at a rapid pace, and just like most other GTA RP streamers, has been dragged into drama on more than a couple of occasions.

Plenty of viewers have also asked for his takes on different dramas that don’t involve him either, with one of the biggest revolving around potential aimbot hacks being used on the servers.

Popular streamer Ramee – who plays Chang Gang’s Ramee El-Rahman – has been accused on more than one occasion of using an aimbot, given he has a few nasty flicks and highlights with assault rifles.

Ramee has laughed off claims time and time again, and even mocked theories about him supposedly using these cheats xQc also weighed in after fans sent him clips of the supposed aimbotting.

“He’s not aimbotting. Why would people aimbot in a pretend game?” xQc asked at first. After seeing more clips, he wasn’t buying the claims either, shaking his head as he watched. “Ok, dude, this is just cringe.”

As the Canadian pointed out, if the GTA RP veteran was using aimbots, he’d be locking on to people near him – which just doesn’t happen in the clips that are supposed to out him as a cheat.

Other streamers have, in the past, been banned from GTA RP servers for using aimbots, but they were pretty blatant. While the claims will likely continue from some viewers, xQc isn’t buying it.