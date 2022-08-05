Where to find GTA Online Luxury Autos & Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Location guide

The Luxury Autos and Simeon Yetarian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showrooms are now open in GTA Online, each with exotic cars for players to collect. Here’s where to find them in Los Santos.

Rockstar Games are giving players more ways to fill out their garages with the two new marketplaces that deal in some of the faster cars around. Players will be able to make their way to the dealerships to see a few different options to choose from.

This comes soon after the game’s big Criminal Enterprises added even more content into the game, and the devs are looking to keep that trend going with the latest additions.

Here’s how to locate the GTA Online’s Luxury Autos showroom and Simeon Yetarian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership.

Where to find Luxury Autos in GTA Online

To find the Luxury Autos Showroom in GTA Online, head over to Rockford Hills where you’ll find a new icon of a car inside of a house across from Record A Studios.

Rockstar Games Find Luxury Autos across the street from Record A Studios in GTA Online.

There you’ll be able to see two exotic cars displayed for everyone passing by to see. You can’t exactly walk around the showfloor, so players will have to walk up to the window to purchase their car.

Every week there will be two new cars to replace the previous display models so that players always have something to look forward to.

Where to find Premium Deluxe Motorsport in GTA Online

Head over to Downtown Los Santos where you can find the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom just off Olympic Freeway.

Simeon Yetarian set up his shop around the corner of Ammu-Nation, and this time you can actually go inside to peruse the latest imports.

Rockstar Games GTA Online now has the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom in Downtown Los Santos.

Here, GTA players will find five cars to test drive or purchase outright, giving you a few new ways to upgrade your car.

Now that you know how to find them be sure to pop into Luxury Autos & Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport locations, head back there every once in a while to see changes in the inventory.