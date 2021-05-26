Sweet Anita accidentally fights "budget" xQc copycat in hilarious GTA RP debut - Dexerto

Sweet Anita’s fans were rolling in laughter after she accidentally insulted and fought a GTA RP character who looked remarkably similar to Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s notorious Jean-Paul character.

The NoPixel GTA RP server is all the rage these days, with countless streamers thriving off the content they can create. xQc’s eventful run on the server came to an end after he was banned for a fifth and final time.

However, now it’s time for Sweet Anita to take the spotlight after she decided to join the fray. In her very first stream on the server, she had people in stitches thanks to a hilarious run-in with a character who looked remarkably like xQc’s character, Jean-Paul, also known in the criminal underground as “X.”

It all started when Sweet Anita encountered a group of people in a hotel lobby. After they pointed her in the direction of the elevator, the “X” doppelganger approached her and said, “Make sure you don’t push anyone.”

Hilariously, Sweet Anita accidentally pushed him right after he said it. “I am so sorry, I didn’t mean to do that,” she said while throwing a blistering right-hook, which also appeared to be unintentional.

Then, a tic caused by her Tourette’s syndrome took over, and she yelled, “Budget xQc in the house!” while raising her hand in the air.

She apologized profusely. However, that didn’t stop the incensed “X” lookalike from going on a short-lived rampage, elbowing his friend in the face before turning around and setting his sights on Sweet Anita’s character.

Fortunately, he came to his senses after she urged him to “desist,” explaining that she “didn’t mean” to smack him. It seems like she’s still coming to terms with the game’s mechanics, and the horribly timed tic didn’t help.

But while the situation de-escalated before it turned into an all-out brawl, it created a hilarious and memorable moment and convinced viewers that Sweet Anita and GTA RP are a match made in heaven.

Her first dive into the game was a resounding success — at least comedy-wise — and GTA RP fans can’t wait to see what else she’s got in store.