GTA RP fans accuse xQc of "powergaming" by using lockpicks while cuffed - Dexerto

Another day, another drama on the NoPixel GTA RP server involving Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. This time, fans accused him of ‘powergaming’ by using lockpicks while handcuffed to uncuff his associates.

xQc can’t seem to escape drama on the NoPixel GTA RP server. He’s been banned four times, one of which included “powergaming,” a term used to describe incidents where players use unrealistic mechanics to achieve their objective.

Now, GTA RP players are accusing him of powergaming again. But this time, it’s a little different since there’s a bit of a debate about whether or not it constitutes a breach.

It all started when xQc used lockpicks while handcuffed by the police to uncuff a criminal associate, which isn’t physically possible. There’s a twist, though. The item he used was actually an ‘a** lockpick,’ meaning it was stored in his backend.

Some fans pointed out that, technically speaking, the whole point of an ‘a** lockpick’ is to use it to uncuff yourself in situations like that.

They explained that since it’s physically possible to uncuff yourself and then uncuff others, it’s not really an unrealistic mechanic but rather an intended one.

The problem, though, is that he didn’t uncuff himself first. Instead, he uncuffed his associate while he was still cuffed, which is physically impossible. So, some fans believe it’s “powergaming at its finest” and believe it warrants a ban.

It’s only natural for fans to be divided on the issue. After all, people have had mixed feelings about his antics on the server from day one.

Some are all for them, while others don’t want a bar of it and want to see him fail.

In the end, though, it’s up to the moderators to determine what does and doesn’t constitute a breach of the rules. It will be interesting to see what they decide.