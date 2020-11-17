 Rockstar insider claims GTA Online "map expansion" in new update - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

Rockstar insider claims GTA Online “map expansion” in new update

Published: 17/Nov/2020 0:01

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA Online Trevor woods
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

A known Rockstar insider is claiming that the next big update to GTA Online will finally expand the map and bring a new heist alongside it.

For those out of the loop, GTA Online’s upcoming winter update is promising to be a big one. Rockstar has stated that the new heist will be taking place in an “entirely new location.”

While the location itself hasn’t been revealed yet, some have suggested that Rockstar will be opening up new buildings inside Los Santos.

Others believe that the new heist may be returning to the Diamond Casino as there seems to already be something currently under construction. It’s possible this could be the “new location” Rockstar hinted at.

diamonds in gta online
Rockstar Games
GTA Online players are waiting for the next big heist.

However, insider Liberty93 has now claimed that according to sources, a future update will be the “biggest in the history of GTA Online” with its first-ever map expansion.

Additionally, he wrote that the now unlisted music video for the Gorillaz song ‘The Valley of The Pagans’ teased the map expansion. The video, which was shot in GTA V, features a new island similar to the one shown on the Plastic Beach album.

There is some evidence from Rockstar that further suggests the map expansion is coming in the December patch.

Gorillaz GTA map
Gorillaz
Some believe the Gorillaz “Valley of the Pagans” video might have teased a new GTA location.

During a Q1 earnings call, Take Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will receive major updates later this fiscal year, featuring an extension to existing Frontier Pursuits for Red Dead Online, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update ever, featuring a new take on heists in a new location.”

Sadly, Liberty93 also claims that while he can confirm a map expansion is coming, it may not arrive in the winter update.

“Take Two likes to play with words a bit and a new location can also be a new location like the mall, the Korz Center or many others,” he explained.

GTA Online explosion at motel
Rockstar Games
The next GTA Online update will be massive.

“Caution is therefore required, even if on our side we can now confirm that a map extension should arrive sooner or later on GTA Online.”

With a standalone version of GTA Online coming to next-gen consoles in 2021, it would make sense to see a massive update to the map. Until then, all we can do is wait and see what the future holds, especially with GTA 6 still looming in the shadows.

Call of Duty

How to get Juggernog in Cold War Zombies with Coffin Dance Easter egg

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:56

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Like every Zombies map since World at War, Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine has a number of different Easter eggs, including the main quest, but easily the most hilarious and maybe one of the more useful ones, is the Coffin Dance Easter egg. Here’s how to complete it.

Zombies Easter eggs are something that the community looks forward to year after year. Once a new map releases, fans jump in, grind, and try to figure out every little secret the mode has in store.

Beyond the main quests, however, there’s a slew of smaller Easter eggs that fans figure out. These eggs have shorter steps and aren’t as intense but they can sometimes wind up giving players some useful rewards. Now, it seems like the Die Maschine map has another example of one of these smaller Easter eggs and it’ll end up giving you some pretty useful items if you’re lucky.

Coffin Dance Easter egg in Die Maschine

Activision
The Coffin Dance Easter egg in Die Maschine has a chance of dropping a free perk and weapon.

The Easter egg in question is based on the popular “Coffin Dance” meme that was circulating earlier in 2020. In-game, players can see a group of Zombies carrying a chest in the center of the particle accelerator room.

Even though the game labels them as enemies on your crosshairs and they are still pinged as “Zombies”, you can’t kill them and are forced to watch the full animation.

After the dancing is done, however, the chest they’re carrying will drop and you’ll have a chance to open it. Currently, the exact spawn rates of each item is unknown but parts and a free Juggernog perk seem to spawn almost every single time it’s opened.

In some instances, players can actually get a free Ray Gun, which is noteworthy because the Wonder Weapon rarely spawns in the mystery box, meaning this has the potential to be a quick, easy way to get a free version.

How to complete the Coffin Dance Easter egg

Activision
After watching the Easter egg, the Zombies will drop a loot crate.

While completing this Easter egg is relatively easy, with most of the steps taking place in one room, it’s a bit annoying to complete considering you have to run around for a bit. In addition, you’ll have to build the Pack-A-Punch machine before you attempt it, which can also take a bit of time.

Even still, not having to spend 2500 points on Juggernog is a nice trade-off, especially if there’s a chance of getting a free Ray Gun out of it.

  1. Turn on the power.
  2. Build the Pack-A-Punch machine.
  3. Shoot five orbs located in the particle accelerator room
    1. The first is located near the Zombies spawn window underneath the Pack-A-Punch machine.
    2. The second is found behind the computers on the right side of the power room.
    3. The third is located in the stairs leading below the Anomaly
    4. The fourth is located up high near the ceiling on the side of the room that leads to the hanging bomb.
    5. The fifth is in the pipe’s right below the power room.
  4. After that, you’ll be transported back to the Aether realm and you can watch the hilarious animation.
  5. Once the animation is complete, you’ll be transported back and the crate the Zombies were carrying will be dropped.

Finding the exact location of each orb is a bit frustrating without a visual aid. Luckily, there’s an easy and simple one from NoahJ456 that shows where they all are.

It’s important to note that they can be shot in any particular order so if you want to go out of order from the one listed above, that’s not going to be a problem.