Rockstar insider claims GTA Online "map expansion" in new update - Dexerto

A known Rockstar insider is claiming that the next big update to GTA Online will finally expand the map and bring a new heist alongside it.

For those out of the loop, GTA Online’s upcoming winter update is promising to be a big one. Rockstar has stated that the new heist will be taking place in an “entirely new location.”

While the location itself hasn’t been revealed yet, some have suggested that Rockstar will be opening up new buildings inside Los Santos.

Others believe that the new heist may be returning to the Diamond Casino as there seems to already be something currently under construction. It’s possible this could be the “new location” Rockstar hinted at.

However, insider Liberty93 has now claimed that according to sources, a future update will be the “biggest in the history of GTA Online” with its first-ever map expansion.

Additionally, he wrote that the now unlisted music video for the Gorillaz song ‘The Valley of The Pagans’ teased the map expansion. The video, which was shot in GTA V, features a new island similar to the one shown on the Plastic Beach album.

There is some evidence from Rockstar that further suggests the map expansion is coming in the December patch.

During a Q1 earnings call, Take Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will receive major updates later this fiscal year, featuring an extension to existing Frontier Pursuits for Red Dead Online, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update ever, featuring a new take on heists in a new location.”

Sadly, Liberty93 also claims that while he can confirm a map expansion is coming, it may not arrive in the winter update.

“Take Two likes to play with words a bit and a new location can also be a new location like the mall, the Korz Center or many others,” he explained.

“Caution is therefore required, even if on our side we can now confirm that a map extension should arrive sooner or later on GTA Online.”

With a standalone version of GTA Online coming to next-gen consoles in 2021, it would make sense to see a massive update to the map. Until then, all we can do is wait and see what the future holds, especially with GTA 6 still looming in the shadows.